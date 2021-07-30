Frame & Reference is a conversation between Cinematographers hosted by DP and PVC Contributing writer Kenny McMillan. Each episode dives into the respective DP’s current and past work, as well as what influences and inspires them. These discussions are an entertaining and informative look in to the world making films through the lens of the people who shoot them. You can listen to Frame & Reference where all the best podcasts are listened to like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Each episode can also be found in video form on YouTube. Follow Frame & Reference on Twitter and Instagram for more content, and check your favorite app every Thursday for new episodes.

On todays episode of the Frame & Reference Podcast, Kenny talks with cinematographer Checco Varese, ASC about the new Amazon series “Them.” In this fascinating conversation, Checco talks about his path from being an architect in Peru to shooting shows like “True Blood” and “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” and films like “The 33” and “It: Chapter Two.” Enjoy the episode and make sure to check out “Them” now streaming on Amazon Video!