On this episode of Editors on Editing, Glenn Garland interviews editor Marco Costa, focusing on his work on the film “Challengers,” directed by Luca Guadagnino. Their discussion revolves around the unique editing structure of “Challengers,” which interweaves timelines and utilizes innovative techniques such as jump cuts and freeze frames to enhance narrative complexity.

Costa noted that Guadagnino sought a “modernist editing” approach to reflect the film’s emotional core rather than just its tennis backdrop, allowing for deeper character exploration. He also emphasized the collaborative environment fostered by Guadagnino.

“I definitely learn a lot from Luca, but I think Luca also learns a lot from the young collaborators.”

