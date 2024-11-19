Art of the Frame

Art of the Frame Podcast: The Alan Smithee Round Table – Our Top 3 Tech Things

November 19, 2024
In this edition of the Alan Smithee podcast, hosts Scott Simmons, Katie Hinsen and Michael Kammes discuss technological advancements that have significantly impacted their careers over the past two decades. The conversation centers around three main themes: innovation in production tools, the evolution of workflows due to the rise of digital media, and the transformative influence of social platforms on the industry.

“The day raw video became a thing was the day my life got significantly better,” Hinsen said.

They finish the discussion with a Thanksgiving-themed ranking of technologies, revealing their gratitude for innovations that have improved their work lives.

Show Notes:
NEW MACS
M4 MacBook Pro
NLE UPDATES!
AVID MEDIA COMPOSER 2024 LAUNCHES NEW FEATURES
Final Cut Pro 11
Resolve 19.1
LucidLink 3.0 – Big Updates (AWS as a new backend + no egress is huge)
New X terms of service in effect November 15
@michaelkammes.bsky.social
@editblog.bsky.social
One cool thing:
Katie: Halloween workflow
Scott:  Jumper https://getjumper.io/
A page from Katie’s Halloween costume workflow ‘zine.
