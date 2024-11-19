In this edition of the Alan Smithee podcast, hosts Scott Simmons, Katie Hinsen and Michael Kammes discuss technological advancements that have significantly impacted their careers over the past two decades. The conversation centers around three main themes: innovation in production tools, the evolution of workflows due to the rise of digital media, and the transformative influence of social platforms on the industry.

“The day raw video became a thing was the day my life got significantly better,” Hinsen said.

They finish the discussion with a Thanksgiving-themed ranking of technologies, revealing their gratitude for innovations that have improved their work lives.

