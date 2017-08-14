The Shift Pack by Alpaka; A New Camera Backpack For Travelers?

ALPAKA announced its new Shift Pack. It’s a pack equally fit in at work or the weekend getaway. The added bonus is the Shift Pack can transition into a DSLR or Mirrorless camera backpack. Flexibility comes to mind. The Shift Pack packages start at $159.00 USD, the Shift Pack is now available on Kickstarter, and the campaign page can be found here: http://bit.ly/KSshiftpack. But you better act quickly because the Kickstarter campaign ends in just a couple of days.

With the Shift Pack, ALPAKA co-founders Ramiro Gomez and Jin Li were looking to balance form and function for the many different uses professional shooters or weekend warriors might need in a pack. The Shift Pack features a main roll-top compartment that quickly expands from a daily commuter to a larger travel pack. More importantly, the Shift Pack has a removable camera kit option and with the optional camera kit, the Pack can work great to protect your gear when you need it to.

“The Shift Pack was designed around its name; it’s a comfortable, accessible pack that can quickly transition from the routine morning commute to a lunchtime gym session and still be ready to hop a late flight for that last-minute vacation deal,” said Ramiro Gomez, co-founder of ALPAKA. “Following the overwhelming support we saw for our first product, the 7ven Messenger, we couldn’t wait to get back to the design table to tackle our first backpack, and now that the Shift Pack is finally here we wanted the Kickstarter community to have the first chance to purchase this new design.”

Now, ALPAKA will tell you all about how the bag transforms into whatever you need it to be. I really only care about the Shift Pack and how it looks like it might be for a camera bag. It does look promising. The fabric is weatherproof coated nylon, it has a DJI Mavic Pro drone compartment, and waterproof YKK zippers. The Pack also comes with an underslung tripod mount. It looks like you can fit a handful of lenses and a DSLR body in the pack which should be enough for most shoots.

With backpacker packages starting at $159.00 USD, the Shift Pack Kickstarter campaign will end very soon and can be found here: http://bit.ly/KSshiftpack.

Was This Post Helpful: