The new anchor product in Samsung’s award-winning Lifestyle product portfolio that is set to transcend the display experience – without the display. Discover… The Premiere.

Samsung’s new 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector, The Premiere, is the world’s first HDR10+ certified projector with triple laser technology, designed to offer a true home cinema experience.

Consumers continue to spend more time at home, due to the pandemic, and for many TV has become the center of entertainment, a fitness partner, a co-worker and a source for news. COVID-19 changed everyday life and will continue to do so for a long time, it seems, so companies are showing products that can be used to recreate some of the experiences of life in the safety of home.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced The Premiere, its new 4K Ultra Short Throw laser projector, at its virtual press conference event “Life Unstoppable” this September. The new 4K laser projector provides a big picture cinematic experience in the comfort of one’s home. The Premiere is the new anchor product in Samsung’s award-winning Lifestyle product portfolio that is set to transcend the display experience – without the display.

Samsung will begin to rollout The Premiere globally starting in the U.S., Europe, Korea, and other regions later this year. The Premiere will be available in up to 130” and 120” inch models – LSP9T and LSP7T respectively – that support a laser powered 4K picture resolution. The Premiere LSP9T is the world’s first HDR10+ certified projector with triple laser technology and delivers revolutionary contrast details as the user watches from bright to dark scenes with a peak brightness of up to 2,800 ANSI lumens.

First projector with Filmmaker Mode

The Premiere also supports Filmmaker Mode a first of a projector, says Samsung, allowing users to enjoy watching movies as intended by the director. The smart projector comes equipped with Samsung’s Smart TV platform and experience full of streaming video apps from major content partners and mobile connectivity features such as Tap View and mirroring.

“Over the past few months, we have seen how consumers are spending more time at home and how the role of everyday life continues to change. TV has become the center of entertainment, a fitness partner, a co-worker and a source for news,” said Jongsuk Chu, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “The Premiere re-imagines the home cinema experience with an all-new, compact design, 4K picture quality and big sound for tight spaces that can be used for any at-home activity and living room arrangements.”

Samsung first launched its Lifestyle product portfolio with The Serif in 2016 and has redefined the role of TV with a variety of lifestyle display options with an award-winning TV lineup that includes The Frame, The Sero and The Terrace that can transform any living space. By enhancing elements that speak to the consumer passion points for art, interior design and entertainment as well as an innovative mobile and Smart TV experience, Samsung’s Lifestyle product line-up continues to evolve as a central hub for a wide array of lifestyles and interests.