The Filmtools Podcast Eps. 3 with Drone Operator Mike Fortin

A Candid Conversation With An Innovator In The Drone Space

Profile Picture Filmtools May 10, 2019

Each week The Filmtools Podcast will talk with industry professionals in a candid conversation about their career, relevant news within the industry, and about the art and gear behind filmmaking.

Drone Operator Mike Fortin

This week we had a fascinating conversation with drone operator and founder/CEO of Cinedrones Mike Fortin. Hear about Mikes path from flying RC helicopters for fun in Florida to capturing some of the most breathtaking aerial shots for shows like “Ozark” on Netflix, “9-1-1” on FOX, and “Goliath” on Amazon. Check out the episode below:

The Filmtools Podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Anchor, Breaker, Radio Public and Pocket Casts. Make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast listening platform and, if you like the shows, tell your friends!


