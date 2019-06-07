Each week The Filmtools Podcast talks with industry professionals in a candid conversation about their career, relevant news within the industry, and about the art and gear behind filmmaking.

This week we sat down with director of photography and camera operator Kaity Williams. Raised in South Carolina, Kaity first found an interest in film while creating youtube skits with her twin sister. After deciding to move to Los Angeles to chase her passion for film, Kaity took a huge leap of faith by purchasing an Arri AMIRA as a way to show her dedication to her craft and to help push herself to film more. Since taking the step to purchase her camera, Kaity has shot for Footlocker, Google, Lifetime, UberEats, and for rappers Meek Mill and T.I. Listen to our full conversation with Kaity below:

Currently, Kaity is working on a documentary that is shooting around the country. You can see more of Kaity’s work on her website or on her Instagram!

