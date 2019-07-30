Post Production

The Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 6 (w/ “Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood” Editor Fred Raskin)

A Conversation with the Editor of Quentin Tarantino’s 9th Film

Profile Picture Filmtools July 29, 2019

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

Once upon a time in Hollywood poster

 

This week, Steve had a chance to talk with Fred Raskin about editing “Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood”. Fred first found editing success as an assistant editor on”Boogie Nights” and later on “Kill Bill vol. 1 & 2”. In more recent years, Fred has edited block busters such as “Guardians of the Galaxy 1 & 2” and as Quentin Tarantino’s editor on both “Django Unchained” and “The Hateful Eight”. Listen to Steves whole conversation with Fred below, please note that this podcast contains spoilers:

The Art of the Cut podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Overcast and Radio Public. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and tell a friend!


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

ART OF THE CUT with the editors of “Spider-Man: Far from Home”

SIGGRAPH 2019: 10 new NVIDIA RTX Studio laptops for video editing

Profile Picture
Filmtools
editor

You Might Also Like

ART OF THE CUT with the editors of “Spider-Man: Far from Home”
Post Production

ART OF THE CUT with the editors of “Spider-Man: Far from Home”

Spider-Man: Far From Home was edited by veteran MCU (Marvel Comics Universe) editor, Dan...
The Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 5 (w/ I Am Mother Editor Sean Lahiff)
Post Production

The Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 5 (w/ I Am Mother Editor Sean Lahiff)

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has...
ART OF THE CUT with Oscar-winning editor Mark Sanger, ACE
Post Production

ART OF THE CUT with Oscar-winning editor Mark Sanger, ACE

Mark Sanger, ACE was one of the very first guests on Art of the...
ART OF THE CUT with feature film editor, Roger Barton
Post Production

ART OF THE CUT with feature film editor, Roger Barton

Roger Barton has edited many of the biggest and most iconic films in Hollywood...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of