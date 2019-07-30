The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

This week, Steve had a chance to talk with Fred Raskin about editing “Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood”. Fred first found editing success as an assistant editor on”Boogie Nights” and later on “Kill Bill vol. 1 & 2”. In more recent years, Fred has edited block busters such as “Guardians of the Galaxy 1 & 2” and as Quentin Tarantino’s editor on both “Django Unchained” and “The Hateful Eight”. Listen to Steves whole conversation with Fred below, please note that this podcast contains spoilers:

The Art of the Cut podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Overcast and Radio Public. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and tell a friend!

Was This Post Helpful:

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with

Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now