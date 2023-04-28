Welcome to the next episode of our monthly round table podcast where hosts Scott Simmons, Katie Hinsen & Michael Kammes talk about the latest news in production, post production, entertainment tech and beyond. Among the conversations this week the gang discuss all the latest news and, what they each discovered at NAB. With so many product developments and software updates the whole show is just one big ‘cool new thing’. Enjoy the episode!
Show Notes:
https://nabshow.com/2023/news-releases/attendance/
https://nabshow.com/2023/news-releases/poty-award-winners/
https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/davinciresolve
https://www.provideocoalition.com/blackmagic-announces-davinci-resolve-18-5/
https://blog.adobe.com/en/publish/2023/04/13/nab-2023-introducing-text-based-editing-premiere-pro-properties-panel-after-effects-more
https://www.provideocoalition.com/bugs-band-aids-and-frankenbites-adobes-premiere-update-at-nab-2023/
https://www.provideocoalition.com/nab-2023-adobe-celebrates-the-30th-anniversary-of-after-effects-with-new-features/
http://demo.arkrunr.com/comingsoon
https://www.provideocoalition.com/dji-announces-the-new-inspire-3-drone/
The Art of the Frame podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Anchor and many more platforms. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes and, please leave a review so more people can find our show!
Filmtools
Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!Shop Now