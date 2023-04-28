Uncategorised

The Alan Smithee Round Table (“NAB 2023 Wrap-Up)

The Alan Smithee Round Table NAB Wrap Up Podcast

Join the gang as they chat about all things NAB in their monthly round table conversation!

Welcome to the next episode of our monthly round table podcast where hosts Scott Simmons, Katie Hinsen & Michael Kammes talk about the latest news in production, post production, entertainment tech and beyond. Among the conversations this week the gang discuss all the latest news and, what they each discovered at NAB. With so many product developments and software updates the whole show is just one big ‘cool new thing’. Enjoy the episode!

Show Notes:

https://nabshow.com/2023/news-releases/attendance/

https://nabshow.com/2023/news-releases/poty-award-winners/

https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/davinciresolve

https://www.provideocoalition.com/blackmagic-announces-davinci-resolve-18-5/

https://blog.adobe.com/en/publish/2023/04/13/nab-2023-introducing-text-based-editing-premiere-pro-properties-panel-after-effects-more

https://www.provideocoalition.com/bugs-band-aids-and-frankenbites-adobes-premiere-update-at-nab-2023/

https://www.provideocoalition.com/nab-2023-adobe-celebrates-the-30th-anniversary-of-after-effects-with-new-features/

http://demo.arkrunr.com/comingsoon

https://www.magicbox.ninja

https://www.dji.com/inspire-3

https://www.provideocoalition.com/dji-announces-the-new-inspire-3-drone/

The Art of the Frame podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Anchor and many more platforms. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes and, please leave a review so more people can find our show!

