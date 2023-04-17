NAB Show

Bugs, Band-Aids, and Frankenbites: Adobe’s Premiere Update at NAB 2023

Adobe focuses on bugs, text-based editing, and more at NAB Show 2023.

Michelle DeLateur
April 17, 2023
Adobe seems to be in the market of making things less scary in Premiere Pro, at least for NAB 2023. Removing bugs, increasing stability, and making transcript workflows faster are all part of the Adobe NAB Show update. Check out Cinematographer Kenny McMillan’s conversation with Adobe Representative Francis Crossman at NAB 2023 for all the details.

You can dive into Adobe’s announcements, including updates to Premiere and After Effects on their blog.

