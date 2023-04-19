A new Properties panel and support for ACES and OpenColorIO are coming to AE

April Showers bring May… AE Properties panel?

Contributor Kenny McMillan and Victoria from Adobe deep dive into the public Beta version of After Effects on display at NAB 2023. New features include the new Properties panel (shipping in May) and support for ACES and OpenColorIO (already released, per the Adobe blog post).

Check out the full release and notes about After Effects on Adobe’s blog post on NAB 2023.