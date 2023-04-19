Adobe

NAB 2023: Adobe celebrates the 30th Anniversary of After Effects with New Features

NAB 2023: Adobe celebrates the 30th Anniversary of After Effects with New Features 1

A new Properties panel and support for ACES and OpenColorIO are coming to AE

Profile Picture
Michelle DeLateur
April 19, 2023
Comment

April Showers bring May… AE Properties panel?

Contributor Kenny McMillan and Victoria from Adobe deep dive into the public Beta version of After Effects on display at NAB 2023. New features include the new Properties panel (shipping in May) and support for ACES and OpenColorIO (already released, per the Adobe blog post).

Check out the full release and notes about After Effects on Adobe’s blog post on NAB 2023.

Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now
2023 NAB Show adobe Adobe After Effects

What Do You Think? Let Us Know.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like