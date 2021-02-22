Teradek partners with Frame.io Camera to Cloud (C2C) to revolutionize editorial workflow, and shows how the Teradek Cube 655 video encoder fits within the new system.

A revolutionary process that is poised to forever transform the way in which production and editorial interact, Frame.io Camera to Cloud bridges on-set camera capture with post-production NLE systems.

Scott Simmons wrote recently, here at ProVideo Coalition, that “with the introduction of the new Frame.io Camera to Cloud workflow something that editors have long dreamed of will become a reality: getting footage from the set to editorial long before camera cards are downloaded and long before a hard drive is shipped or physically delivered to the edit suite.”

To make the magic happen some pieces of hardware are needed and one from Teradek is key: the Teradek Cube 655 video encoder. Creative Solutions announced recently that Teradek has partnered with Frame.io to support Frame.io C2C (Camera to Cloud), and its cloud-based workflow that bridges on-set camera capture with post-production NLE systems. This revolutionary process is poised to forever transform the way in which production and editorial interact.

In fact, at launch, the Teradek Cube 655 video encoder will be the only device capable of capturing color-accurate proxy files directly from camera video feeds and uploading them into the Frame.io cloud system via WiFi, LTE, or 5G, creating an instantaneous path from camera to editorial. Keep reading for a detailled explanation of how it works.

Work from anywhere in the world

“Teradek and Frame.io engineers have been working together to integrate the two platforms and achieve seamless handover from the camera to the cloud,” explains Creative Solutions CEO Nicol Verheem of their collaboration with Frame.io. “You just hit ‘Record’ on the camera, and when you hit ‘Stop’ the file shows up in the cloud.”

When connected with a C2C-compatible camera such as RED, ARRI, and Sony, Cube 655 utilizes the camera’s Record Trigger to capture and store color-accurate H.264 (AVC) proxies in manageable file sizes, which exactly match the filename and timecode of the massive original camera files. When stop-record is triggered at the end of a take, Frame.io will automatically upload Cube 655’s proxy file into their cloud storage system via proprietary link over WiFi or compatible cellular modem–such as the Teradek Node LTE Modem.

As proxies are uploaded into the cloud at a continuous rate, post production can generate dailies and editors can begin work on the NLE timeline just moments after the director yells ‘Cut!’ on set, from anywhere in the world. Because the recorded proxies are stored locally on Cube 655, productions are able to upload their proxies later, or continue downloads from the hotel room on a distant location.

Bridge the gap between production and post

“Teradek has been working with Frame.io for years to innovate new solutions and simplify collaboration in filmmaking,” notes Greg Smokler, VP of Cine Products at Creative Solutions. “This new ability to instantaneously upload proxies—from nearly any location—allows us to finally bridge the gap between production and post.”

Teradek + Frame.io C2C workflow compatibility will be available as of March 2021.

Pricing & Product Highlights

Teradek Cube 655 Video Encoder — $1,990.00

Real-time H.264 (AVC) encoder

Dual-band 2.4/5.8 GHz WiFi, ethernet and USB interfaces

HDMI and SDI video inputs

On-board SD card recording

2-pin connector power input

Core, Vuer, and Frame.io compatible

Teradek Node LTE Modem — $699.00