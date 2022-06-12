A new HDMI-only wireless video and production-streaming solution, Teradek’s Serv Micro was first demonstrated in booth 565 in the West Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Streaming. From Set to Post. That’s how Teradek introduces its newest solution for streaming, the versatile Serv Micro. The new product was revealed at the 2022 Cine Gear Expo, in Los Angeles.

The Serv series expands with this new addition, Serv Micro, which is a mobile streaming and wireless video solution announced by Teradek during the Los Angeles edition of Cine Gear Expo. Serv Micro was first demonstrated at booth 565 in the West Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center. The new product expands the option for the Serv family, which includes Serv 4K, the 4K HDR solution, and Serv Pro, a HD-SDI solution, all under the banner “Color-accurate. Instantly reviewable. Ultra-secure.”

Although the Serv Pro solution has been around for a while, the Serv 4K model was introduced last April, as Teradek’s 4K HDR hardware/software production-streaming solution that’s easy to set up, manage, and access. The new solution was one of the highlights at 2022 NAB Show, as the new Serv Micro was one of the key products displayed at 2022 Cine Gear Expo.

“Serv Micro is our most accessible Serv product, integrating wifi-based wireless video with off-set streaming setups for real-time collaboration, no matter the size of a production budget” said Greg Smokler, GM of Cine at Creative Solutions. “With an easy-to-use cloud workflow and simple tools for sharing and viewing, collaboration has never been simpler.”

Serv Micro: all-in-one integrated solution

Here is some more information about Serv Micro, shared by Teradek:

Serv Micro is a wifi-based wireless video transmitter system that works with or without an internet connection, a local solution that supports up to 10 local device streams and a cloud-enabled solution that manages and shares live camera feeds on unlimited devices anywhere in the world.

Up to 10 devices can stream on a local network using Teradek’s Vuer app, with iOS, Android, PC, and MacOS support. Unlimited devices can access live streaming and instant recordings via the Teradek Core cloud streaming platform. If internet connection is lost, recordings are saved to an SD card for secure upload once connection has been restored. Streams are compatible with MacOS, iOS, Android, and web browsers.

Serv Micro also comes equipped with HDMI in and loop-through, ethernet and wifi connectivity, an auxiliary audio input, USB type A connection for easy connection to cellular bonding options and a built-in L-Series battery plate.

“Serv Micro is built to deliver quality camera feeds and playback quickly and easily with intuitive tools and powerful platforms like Core and Vuer,” said Colin McDonald, Cine Product Manager at Creative Solutions. “It’s an all-in-one integrated solution giving creative stakeholders content visibility at every stage of production, wherever they are.”