Teradek Cube 705 and Teradek Cube 755 now offer the option to send video over IP with more ease and efficiency, thanks to NDI.

Teradek announced recently the company joins the NDI ecosystem, meaning that owners of the Cube 700 Series Encoders can now add NDI for better quality, lower latency IP video delivery.

Hailed as one of the most efficient protocols in existence, NDI is now enabled for the Cube 700 Series Encoders meaning Teradek’s Cube 705 and 755 encoder owners can now purchase an NDI license and use the new option to transport frame-accurate IP video without long distance cables.

Developed by NewTek, NDI (Network Device Interface) is hailed as one of the most efficient protocols on the market for local network video stream delivery. It moves live digital media around with a user’s existing software applications, computing devices, and networks. It preserves visual quality, frame accuracy and sound synchronization while merging all stages of production from start to finish.

Software-driven IP workflows have become ubiquitous in video production,” said Michael Kornet, vice president, NDI. “NDI-enabled devices like Teradek Cube 705 and Cube 755 exponentially increase the video sources available for live production creating efficiencies and opportunities for customers that did not previously exist. NDI is the most widely adopted IP technology on the market, epitomized by the millions of customers with access to it today.”

Since NDI puts video feeds on a network, Cube owners no longer need to rely on HDMI or SDI long distance cables. NDI also seamlessly integrates with vMix, TriCaster and other switchers. And for those concerned about SRT, Cube owners can still use SRT for remote feed transport to a TriCaster, and NDI for local ingest.

“Cube has always been referred to as the ‘Swiss Army knife’ of video encoders, offering incredible flexibility in a tiny chassis,” said Michael Gailing, Teradek’s General Manager of IP Video and Live Production. “Now with NDI, Cube fits seamlessly into any kind of production workflow, from remote contribution to local ingest over IP.”

The Teradek NDI license is an NDI | HX protocol add-on for the Cube 755, Cube 705, or Slice 756. NDI will be accessible as a protocol on your device once the license is purchased and activated. Cube 705 and Cube 755 owners can purchase an exclusive NDI license on the Teradek website by visiting http://tdek.co/ndi-launch-pr.