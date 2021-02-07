Creative Solutions, a division of The Vitec Group, is one of the companies receiving awards from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The virtual ceremony is on February 13, 2021.

The list of products and companies receiving Scientific and Engineering Awards continues to grow, and Creative Solutions is honored with two Awards for its Teradek and Amimon products.

ProVideo Coalition announced recently, the introduction by Teradek of its Vidiu X, an all-in-one hardware encoder that helps content creators broadcast high quality live video for today’s all-time peak in live streaming. Now Teradek is again in the news, but for a different reason: the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization behind the fabled Oscars, will officially bestow Teradek with an award at a virtual Scientific and Technical Awards presentation on February 13, 2021. The show will be available on the Oscars website starting at 1 p.m. PT.

The Scientific and Engineering Award is given for achievements that impact the advancement of the motion picture industry in a meaningful way. This year’s esteemed Board of Governors selected Teradek as one of the companies to honor. The Award will recognize Nicolaas Verheem, Greg Smokler and Ilya Issenin for the development of the ruggedized Teradek Bolt wireless video transmission system for on-set monitoring.

Teradek designs and manufactures high performance video solutions for wireless video transmission, wireless lens control, live streaming and IP video transmission, camera control and color correction. The result of several generations of refinement, today’s Bolt 4K wireless video system transmits 4K HDR to multiple concurrent receivers with high link reliability, superior signal strength, and high security. Today over 40,000 Bolt transmitters and 60,000 Bolt receivers are working in the motion picture and broadcasting industry—owned by Steadicam operators, DITs, drone pilots, production companies and rental houses—all to keep up with the demands of production crews large and small.

Teradek and Amimon

“We are honored to receive a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for our development of Teradek’s Bolt,” states Nicolaas Verheem, founder and CEO of Teradek. “The Bolt was forged over almost a decade of hard work, with a relentless focus on the customer, leading to our solution slowly pulling ahead of the alternatives and having a meaningful and lasting impact in the industry. But it must be said that we stood on the shoulders of giants, not only those of our colleagues in California and Israel, but also the many groundbreaking scientists over the last two centuries that made the magic of wireless video become a reality.”

The mention of Israel points to another company, Amimon, a market leader in zero latency wireless video, that has invented exclusive technology to harness the power of mobile cameras and fixed video sources, to bring 4K content to remote display screens or distribution switches. Amimon’s systems utilise its core technology to deliver convenience and flexibility to create, transmit and view content on remote devices with the highest image quality.

The two brands have collaborated since 2012 when Teradek created a worldwide market for zero-delay wireless video production. In November 2018 Creative Solutions, a division of The Vitec Group plc, announced the acquisition of Amimon Inc. This year’s esteemed Board of Governors selected the two Creative Solutions innovations for their related accomplishments. The second award will be presented to Dr. Zvi Reznic, Prof. Meir Feder, Guy Dorman and Ron Yogev for the development of the Amimon wireless chipset.

High quality wireless video

As the market leader in wireless video, Amimon’s exclusive technology brings untethered mobility to cameras and other video equipment, allowing 4K HDR content anywhere on any remote display. Their patented zero latency technology enables instantaneous transmission of uncompressed video across a wireless link. The proprietary chipset within Teradek Bolt wireless video systems, often coupled with SmallHD monitors, offers expansive scenes and more dynamic shots than ever before. This technology allows camera operators greater creative flexibility and complete freedom in camera movement.

Upon learning of the accolades, Amimon Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Dr. Zvi Reznic expressed, “We would like to thank the Academy for honouring us with this Award. When we started Amimon in 2004 we knew that the challenge of low latency video transmission was high, but we were ready for it. What caught us by surprise is the type of markets that we ended up serving. We started with consumer products and ended up in endoscopy, in drones, and on movie sets, where our technology has made a substantial impact.”

Regarding their combined contributions Nicolaas Verheem, from Teradek, says, “Our success in the market clearly illustrates Teradek’s relentless pursuit of serving visual storytellers, and Amimon’s underlying technical achievement enabling high quality wireless video, so reliable, so well integrated into the workflow, that the device itself seems to disappear, becoming as commonplace and as easy to use as a cable. We are proud that Bolt, using Amimon technology, has changed the industry for the better.”