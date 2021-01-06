With the changing landscape of work it’s important to have an automated disinfection option for individual workstations. Targus has a solution that will be released next March.

The Targus UV-C LED Disinfection Light is another solution available to help reduce pathogens with UV-C light. UV-C radiation is a known disinfectant for air, water and surfaces that can help reduce the risk of acquiring an infection and has been used extensively for more than four decades. All bacteria and viruses tested to date (many hundreds over the years, including various coronaviruses) respond to UV-C disinfection.

A recent study, “UV-LED disinfection of Coronavirus: Wavelength effect“, published by the Journal of Photochemistry and Photobiology B: Biology reveals that Ultraviolet LED lights can kill Coronavirus and suggests that “UV-LEDs could probably be used in the fight against SARS-CoV-2 and COVID19”. Although we’re now on the path to erradicate the actual pandemic, thanks to vaccination, UV-LEDs can be used to combat pathogens in the future as there are no known pathogens resistant to UV-C, a clear indication that UV-C light can be used as a valuable part of any protection strategy.

The Targus UV-C LED Disinfection Light incorporates, says the company, “state-of-the-art UV-C LED and automation technology that provides safe and consistent no-touch ultraviolet solution to help reduce pathogens with UV-C light. Designed to stand on your desktop, the AC-powered light turns on and runs for 5 minutes, every hour, to break down the DNA of microorganisms. Regular use is effective at eliminating harmful pathogenic microorganisms.”

How the Targus UV-C LED Disinfection Light works

“We’re thrilled to be named a CES Innovation Awards honoree for our UV-C LED Disinfection Light. With the changing landscape of work, Targus is continuing to innovate to enable people to work anywhere—in the office, at home and on-the-go,” says Mike Sexton, Sr. Director of Global Product Management & Development. “With this UV-C desktop disinfecting light, there is less need for chemical or liquid-based cleaning that could damage electronics, creating the perfect low maintenance, automated disinfection solution for individual workstations to reduce pathogens on critical high-touch items like keyboards, mice, and smartphones.”

When the automated disinfection cycle begins, the light emits a purple ambient hue indicating that it is in use. The UV-C LED is then activated and begins to break down the DNA of microorganisms in the active disinfection area. Safety measures are built into the light including auto shut-off features that utilizes motion sensors. If any motion is detected within the safety zone or directly outside of the active cleaning area, the UV-C LED will be automatically disabled. After five minutes of inactivity, the light will then attempt to resume the disinfection cycle.

The Targus UV-C LED Disinfection Light is scheduled to be released in March 2021.