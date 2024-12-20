Thanks to a new free plugin for Stream Deck, the popular control device can now control the RØDECaster Video mixer/switcher (reviewed in several articles here). Also, an update to the free RØDE Capture app now allows connecting the live output from an iPhone or iPad to an input source of the RØDECaster Video. When doing that, you have access to using both the primary and self-portrait («selfie») cameras simultaneously, if desired. To have a Stream Deck control your RØDECaster Video, the RØDECaster Video must be connected to the same local area network as the computer which hosts the Stream Deck. Then you must download the free RØDECaster Video plugin from Elgato’s Stream Deck marketplace. See that and more in the free video from RØDE below:

Lee este artículo en buen castellano

Stream Deck ahora controla el mezclador RØDECaster Video

(Re-)Subscribe for upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, books and courses by subscribing to my bulletins.

In English:

Email bulletins, bulletins.AllanTepper.com

In Telegram, t.me/TecnoTurBulletins

Twitter (bilingual), AllanLTepper

En castellano:

Boletines por correo electrónico, boletines.AllanTepper.com

En Telegram, t.me/boletinesdeAllan

Twitter (bilingüe), AllanLTepper

Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and also visit AllanTepper.com and radio.AllanTepper.com.

FTC disclosure

RØDE has not paid for this article. RØDE has sent Allan Tépper units for review. Some of the manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur, BeyondPodcasting, CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.