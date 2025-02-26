If you have read my review or any other article about the RØDECaster Video, you know that I like the device. If you have read other of my articles since 2008 in English (before that in Castilian), you know that I have a special affinity for the 25p framerate, aka 25 progressive frames per second, for several different reasons which go beyond the scope of this particular one. This new under 14-minute video is a gem which combines several of my tastes: 25p, the RØDECaster Video and a great documentary-style video, even though it was likely pre-scripted at least partially: all of the deliveries sound genuine and enthusiastic. The production values are great. It shows how a multinational RØDE team planned and designed the (you know) RØDECaster Video… and all in 25p! I hope you enjoy it as much as I did.

