RØDE just announced the release of the new 1.2.0 firmware update for the RØDECaster Video, headlined by full NDI support at no additional cost. (See my ample previous coverage, since NDI is a powerful interchange protocol now owned by NDI.video, although it was originally born within NewTek, when I first called NDI the lingua franca among broadcast manufacturers and developers.) In addition to adding NDI, RØDECaster video 1.2.0 brings a wide range of powerful new features, including PTZ camera control, advanced keying tools, and enhanced workflow options, delivering a feature set unmatched in versatility and integration, with unprecedented flexibility in multi-camera, network-based video production.

NDI (Network Device Interface) enables high-quality, low-latency video-over-IP streaming, allowing the RØDECaster Video to receive up to four NDI inputs and send one NDI output via Ethernet. This makes it easy to connect cameras, smartphones, and other NDI-compatible devices on the same network without dedicated video cabling, offering a streamlined solution to complex productions. Among the NDI-compatible smartphone apps are RØDE’s own RØDE Capture (the latest version) for iPhone/iPad and NDI Camera for Android from developer Marco Benocci of Bologna, Italy. In May 2024, I requested the addition of 25 fps and 50 fps to NDI Camera for Android (in addition to proper non-integer 29.97 and 59.94 for ex-NTSC regions) and developer Marco Benocci added them all within 22 hours, as I covered in this article.

The added NDI support enables wireless integration of iPhones and Android as professional, multi-angle NDI sources. In the case of the updated RØDE Capture for iOS, Dual Cam functionality allows simultaneous streaming from both the front and rear cameras, either as separate feeds or combined views, which is great for interviews, commentary, and dynamic location shoots.

«This update takes the RØDECaster Video into an entirely new league,» says Damien Wilson, RØDE CEO. «By adding NDI at no cost, we’re giving creators the kind of network-based production power that was once reserved for high-end broadcast systems. Now, it’s accessible to anyone. Pair this with advanced PTZ camera control, precision keying tools, and a host of workflow enhancements, and the RØDECaster Video reaffirms itself as the most versatile production solution for creators.»

Beyond NDI, the latest RØDECaster firmware update introduces a suite of advanced creative tools and workflow upgrades:

PTZ Camera Control – Full Pan, Tilt, and Zoom control for compatible NDI cameras allowing real-time shot framing and adjustments, plus preset saving to scenes for instant recall.

– Full Pan, Tilt, and Zoom control for compatible NDI cameras allowing real-time shot framing and adjustments, plus preset saving to scenes for instant recall. Luma Key – Filter video based on brightness values to remove black backgrounds from input sources, perfect for overlaying lower thirds, titles, logos, and animations.

– Filter video based on brightness values to remove black backgrounds from input sources, perfect for overlaying lower thirds, titles, logos, and animations. Key Mask – Precisely crop keying areas to remove unwanted edges, with softness and shadow controls for cleaner, more professional chroma and luma keying.

– Precisely crop keying areas to remove unwanted edges, with softness and shadow controls for cleaner, more professional chroma and luma keying. Input as an Overlay – Use any video input as a downstream key, ideal for permanent picture-in-picture or persistent graphics.

– Use any video input as a downstream key, ideal for permanent picture-in-picture or persistent graphics. Auto Switching with RØDECaster Pro II & Duo – Link specific audio channels to camera angles for automatic switching during productions.

– Link specific audio channels to camera angles for automatic switching during productions. Rounded Corners – A highly requested visual feature, now available for all scene layers and overlays.

– A highly requested visual feature, now available for all scene layers and overlays. Layer Stretch – An additional control for all scene layers and overlays to manipulate the input or graphic.

– An additional control for all scene layers and overlays to manipulate the input or graphic. UI & Routing Enhancements – Including new grey pre-mute meters and separate mixers for HDMI and NDI outputs.

This update cements the RØDECaster Video as one of the most competitive and feature-rich compact video switchers on the market. Now with integrated network video production capabilities, and an extensive set of workflow improvements, the RØDECaster Video further solidifies its position as the ultimate all-in-one production studio for creators, broadcasters, and professionals.

The latest RØDECaster Video firmware update is available now as a free download via the RØDECaster App. For more information on the RØDECaster Video, visit RØDE here.