Launched earlier this month, Filmmaker U appears as a solution for these troubled times: learn sound design, color grading and editing from home with in-depth courses taught by Award-winning artists.

If you’re stuck at home due to Covid-19 and want to occupy your time with more then watching TV, then this online education series may be all you need to advance your knowledge of filmmaking. Filmmaker U was created in a collaboration of educators and innovators from Josh Apter and Jason Banke of Manhattan Edit Workshop and Gordon Burkell at Aotg.com.

Manhattan Edit Workshop has been New York’s premier post-production teaching facility since 2002; as well as producing the annual “Sight, Sound & Story” speaker series focused on post-production and cinematography. Gordon’s work includes the development of Aotg.com a site where post-professionals share and discuss content that they find from around the web that is post-production related. Gordon’s experience in film and web application development led him to oversee a team in developing The Assembly, an interactive magazine tool that connects data and content from around the internet to create a more engaging user experience.

A new chance to learn the craft

Now, Filmmaker U opens another platform giving aspiring and existing filmmakers a chance to learn about the craft. Not only that, in fact, because the space aims to bring back a concept from the past, that of the relation between mentor and apprentice. In fact, this online education series will bring the best in the business from behind the camera, to any aspiring media artist who can no longer obtain this type of apprenticeship.

Before the age of digital filmmaking, mentorship played a key role in career advancement. Sets, locations, cutting rooms, and mixing studios were hives of creativity and a central hub for passing on techniques, ideas, and war stories. The mentor relationship would solidify skills, foster collaboration & education and create real-world job opportunities. Today, young film professionals are often thrust into positions without having the chance to learn the craft from seasoned veterans at the top of their game.

Three courses available now

Filmmaker U was created to help fill this void, which the professionals behind the project believe is a reality in the modern-day film industry. Launched earlier this month, Filmmaker U, unveiled the first in a series of unique, in-depth courses taught by filmmaking’s best:

Academy award-winner Eugene Gearty, MPSE (“Hugo, Life of Pi,” “The Irishman”), shares his tricks, techniques, and concepts on creating sound design.

Multiple Emmy award-winner Brian Kates, ACE (“Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Shortbus,” “The Savages”), teaches pacing, timing, and the equally creative art of collaborative storytelling.

Acclaimed colorist Eric Whipp, CSI (“Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Lego Movie: The Second Part”), demonstrates techniques, strategies, organization, and problem solving straight from the color suite.

More courses coming to Filmmaker U

Oscar-nominated and multiple Emmy-winning documentary Director/Editor Sam Pollard (“4 Little Girls,” “When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts,” “Sammy Davis Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me”), and trailblazing & award-winning Director/Cinematographer Kirsten Johnson (“Cameraperson,” “Citizenfour,” “Dick Johnson is Dead,” “The Oath”); have confirmed to release courses this year.

Announcing that they would begin shooting the course by documentary cinematographer and director Kirsten Johnson soon, Filmmaker U asked those interested to “tell us what you want Kirsten to discuss and show in her course! Also, make sure to check off the follow along via email or follow us on social media so you can watch as the course gets made!”

Try before you buy

“The mix of technical specificity and filmmaking business know-how makes these courses a wealth of valuable information,” said Editor Brian Kates, ACE. “These courses are not software or hardware-specific unlike most online courses out there,” stated co-creator Gordon Burkell. “They are specifically designed to be utilized by anyone with any tool in the filmmaking industry.”

If you’re curious about Filmmaker U’s classes and would like to know if they are the right classs for you, Filmmaker U offers students the opportunity to experience each of our courses with three free clips – a chance to see what you can expect from the full course! All that is required is that you take a few moments to create a free account to gain access to the free clips from each course.

