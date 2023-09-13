Crescencio’s insights span the industry from the recent evolution of television content, with mentions of popular shows like Euphoria, Succession, and Your Honor, to the often overlooked but crucial roles of below-the-line members in the industry. He emphasizes the importance of composition, the fundamental difference between pictures and photographs, and how renowned photographers like Irving Penn and Rembrandt inspire his work. Crescencio also shares captivating details of how his team used over a thousand lights to breathe life into the visuals for the third season of Star Trek: Picard while adhering to pandemic restrictions.
Lastly, we discuss his experiences working with the likes of Jonathan Frakes on Star Trek: Picard, where he beautifully managed to respect the show’s canon while adding his own creative touch. Our conversation extends into the realm of cinematography and lighting in film production, and the importance of fewer, high-quality shots in television production. Join us for this enlightening episode, filled with practical insights and untold stories from the world of television cinematography. And remember – it’s not just about capturing a scene, but about painting a narrative with light.
Frame & Reference is a conversation between Cinematographers hosted by DP and PVC Contributing writer Kenny McMillan. Each episode dives into the respective DP’s current and past work, as well as what influences and inspires them. These discussions are an entertaining and informative look in to the world making films through the lens of the people who shoot them. You can listen to Frame & Reference where all the best podcasts are listened to like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Each episode can also be found in video form on YouTube. Follow Frame & Reference on Twitter and Instagram for more content, and check your favorite app every Thursday for new episodes.
Filmtools
Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!Shop Now