What if every frame of a television show could be a beautifully composed photograph? Join us as we converse with the master of visual storytelling, Crescenzo Notaralie ASC AIC, the lens behind the latest season of Star Trek: Picard. Crescencio’s work is not just a series of moving images but a complex dance of light, texture and emotion that pulls you right into the narrative. We delve into his approach, from his influences and the art of photography, to the technicalities of lighting design and visual effects, especially during a global pandemic, and the importance of collaboration in bringing a script to life.

Crescencio’s insights span the industry from the recent evolution of television content, with mentions of popular shows like Euphoria, Succession, and Your Honor, to the often overlooked but crucial roles of below-the-line members in the industry. He emphasizes the importance of composition, the fundamental difference between pictures and photographs, and how renowned photographers like Irving Penn and Rembrandt inspire his work. Crescencio also shares captivating details of how his team used over a thousand lights to breathe life into the visuals for the third season of Star Trek: Picard while adhering to pandemic restrictions.

Lastly, we discuss his experiences working with the likes of Jonathan Frakes on Star Trek: Picard, where he beautifully managed to respect the show’s canon while adding his own creative touch. Our conversation extends into the realm of cinematography and lighting in film production, and the importance of fewer, high-quality shots in television production. Join us for this enlightening episode, filled with practical insights and untold stories from the world of television cinematography. And remember – it’s not just about capturing a scene, but about painting a narrative with light.