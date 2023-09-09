MRMC announced the launch of the SR-1, a new pan-tilt head designed for use in locations that are inaccessible or hazardous for camera operators.

Designed as a next-generation, remote production tool that will enhance the creativity of shots, the new pan-tilt head SR-1 from MRMC will be showcased for the first time at IBC2023.

Mark Roberts Motion Control, a Nikon Company and leading provider of camera robotics solutions, has a new product, the SR-1 Small Robotic Head, a new pan-tilt head for professional photography and videography. Designed to be used in locations that are difficult for camera operators to access, this next-generation, remote production tool enhances the creativity of shots, helps capture new angles and achieve shots that would be ‘impossible’ by hand with ease.

The compact and lightweight SR-1 is easy to transport, set up, mount, and control. It is compatible with Nikon cameras, including the Z9, D5 and D6 and supports a payload of up to 4kg. The head has an axis speed of 30 degrees per second and a pan range of approximately 120 degrees.

According to MRMC the system is camera and lens-agnostic giving users more choice and flexibility to use equipment they already own. The SR-1 has full IP control, is controllable via MRMC’s MHC or third-party systems and is compatible with MRMC’s Polymotion Chat automated tracking software.

“The SR-1 is a powerful new tool for professional photographers and videographers,” said Paddy Taylor, Head of Broadcast Solutions for MRMC. “It is perfect for use in situations where it is difficult or dangerous for a human operator to be present, such as in hazardous environments or at great heights. The SR-1 is also a great option for capturing dynamic shots that would be difficult to achieve manually.”

This latest innovation from Mark Roberts Motion Control will be showcased for the first time at IBC2023 Amsterdam, Netherlands, on the MRMC / Nikon Booth C26 at Hall 11. For more information, visit the MRMC website.