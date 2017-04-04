Content creators looking for more efficient stable and flexible hi-bitrate recording in any situation should take a look at the Sony’s G Series SSDs.

Sony’s professional media lineup is expanding with the introduction of the two new G Series Professional Solid State Drives. Building on the reliability synonymous with Sony’s Professional Media products, the new SSDs are a solid option for respective video recorders, offering videographers stable high-speed capabilities, a sense of security and lower cost of ownership due to their longer life. Using Sony’s Error Correction Code technology, the 960GB G Series SSD achieves up to 2400 TBW (terabytes written), while the 460GB drive can reach 1200 TBW, resulting in less frequent replacement and increased ROI. 2400 TBW translates to about 10 years of use for the SV-GS96, if data is fully written to the drive an average of five times per week.

The drives are also designed for ultra-fast, stable data writing. While other SSDs have a tendency for data write speeds to suddenly drop after repeated re-write cycles, Sony G Series SSDs feature built-in technology preventing sudden speed decreases, while ensuring stable recording of high bitrate 4K video without frame dropping. For example, used with an ATOMOS Shogun Inferno, G series SSD is able to record video at 4K 60p (ProRes 422 HQ) mode stably.

When paired with the necessary connection cables, the new G Series drives can be effortlessly removed from a recorder and connected to a computer for file downloading, making editing easier and faster with read speeds up to 550MB/s. G Series SSDs also offer data protection technology that keeps content secure and intact, even if a sudden power failure occurs. To add to the drive’s stability, it features a durable connector which withstands extreme repeated insertion and removal up to 3000 times – or 6 times more tolerance than standard SATA connectors – even in harsh conditions.

Sony’s SSD G Series is planned to be available May 2017 at suggested retail prices of $539 for SV-GS96 and $287 for SV-GS48.

