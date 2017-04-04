Sony’s new G Series SSDs

Available in 960GB and 480GB, the new G Series Professional Solid State Drives from Sony were designed to meet the growing need for reliable external devices docked to camcorders or high-performance DSLRs.

By Jose Antunes April 04, 2017 News, Pro Photo, Production

Sony’s new G Series SSDs

Content creators looking for more efficient stable and flexible hi-bitrate recording in any situation should take a look at the Sony’s G Series SSDs.

Sony’s professional media lineup is expanding with the introduction of the two new G Series Professional Solid State Drives. Building on the reliability synonymous with Sony’s Professional Media products, the new SSDs are a solid option for respective video recorders, offering videographers stable high-speed capabilities, a sense of security and lower cost of ownership due to their longer life. Using Sony’s Error Correction Code technology, the 960GB G Series SSD achieves up to 2400 TBW (terabytes written), while the 460GB drive can reach 1200 TBW, resulting in less frequent replacement and increased ROI. 2400 TBW translates to about 10 years of use for the SV-GS96, if data is fully written to the drive an average of five times per week.

The drives are also designed for ultra-fast, stable data writing. While other SSDs have a tendency for data write speeds to suddenly drop after repeated re-write cycles, Sony G Series SSDs feature built-in technology preventing sudden speed decreases, while ensuring stable recording of high bitrate 4K video without frame dropping. For example, used with an ATOMOS Shogun Inferno, G series SSD is able to record video at 4K 60p (ProRes 422 HQ) mode stably.

When paired with the necessary connection cables, the new G Series drives can be effortlessly removed from a recorder and connected to a computer for file downloading, making editing easier and faster with read speeds up to 550MB/s. G Series SSDs also offer data protection technology that keeps content secure and intact, even if a sudden power failure occurs.  To add to the drive’s stability, it features a durable connector which withstands extreme repeated insertion and removal up to 3000 times – or 6 times more tolerance than standard SATA connectors – even in harsh conditions.

Sony’s SSD G Series is planned to be available May 2017 at suggested retail prices of $539 for SV-GS96 and $287 for SV-GS48.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Share:

Lightworks 14.0: a reinvented NLE

Jose Antunes

I am a writer and photographer living on the West Coast of Portugal, a place I tend to call the Atlantic Realm. An area of rugged cliffs and sandy beaches overlooking the sea, a coastal area sitting between the Atlantic Ocean waves and hills and forests with some of the most magical palaces, castles and prehistorical sites for you to visit and photograph. Little hamlets, vast fields, inviting you to a contemplative state of mind. That’s where I live, and the landscape surely makes you what you are.

You Might Also Like

Media 100 Suite video editor for MacOS is FREE

Media 100 Suite video editor for MacOS is FREE

March 30, 2017
Atomos: new price for the Ninja and free update

Atomos: new price for the Ninja and free update

March 27, 2017
ART OF THE SHOT: 2nd Unit DP Jacques Haitkin “Kong Skull Island”

ART OF THE SHOT: 2nd Unit DP Jacques Haitkin “Kong Skull Island”

March 27, 2017