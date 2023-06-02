Attendees to the Cine Gear Expo will be able to preview FX6 Version 4.0 and VENICE 2 Version 2.1 firmware updates by visiting the Sony Electronics booth, Stage 14 – S1412, until June 4.

Updates are coming to Sony’s Cinema Line, a series of cameras that have a cinematic look – cultivated from Sony’s long experience in digital cinema production – plus enhanced operability and reliability that respond to the wide variety of creators’ high demands. Sony Electronics announced, right at the start of Cine Gear Expo, the upcoming release of new firmware updates for the FX6 full-frame camera and the flagship VENICE 2 digital cinema camera. FX6 Version 4.0 and VENICE 2 Version 2.1 will be released this summer and a major new upgrade for the VENICE 2, Version 3.0, will be available in early 2024.

Now, while it may take some time for the updates to be available, attendees to the Cine Gear Expo 2023 will be able to preview FX6 Version 4.0 and VENICE 2 Version 2.1 firmware updates by visiting the Sony Electronics booth (Stage 14 – S1412) June 1 – 4, during the event, which is held at The Studios at Paramount in Hollywood, California. Only FX6 Version 4.0 and VENICE 2 Version 2.1 will be previewed at Cine Gear Expo, according to Sony.

Here is the information shared by Sony about the new updates for the two cameras:

FX6 Version 4.0

Since its launch in November 2020, the FX6 has become one of the most sought-after compact, full-frame cameras among cinematic creatives thanks to its small size, variable NDs and ability to shoot high frame rates. FX6 Version 4.0 expands on the cinematic capability of this camera by adding new features including a desqueeze function for anamorphic lenses and autofocus in S&Q mode. Thanks to feedback from the filmmaking community, FX6 Version 4.0 will now offer a desqueeze function for anamorphic lenses with options of 1.3x and 2.0x. This mode enables filmmakers to select the desqueeze ratio for the HDMI output image and the image displayed in the View Finder.

FX6 Version 4.0 also adds autofocus support in S&Q mode. Autofocus is available for 7 fps or higher in S&Q (Slow & Quick) mode. Limitations due to lens model, system frequency and shooting frame rate.

FX6 Version 4.0 also includes Cine EI Quick support, offering the same production workflow as Cinema Line cameras, including the FX30, and FX3. File naming is now the same as our high-end CineAlta cameras such as the FX9, VENICE and VENICE 2, to ensure an easier workflow, especially in a multi-camera setup.

VENICE 2 Version 2.1

In addition to FX6 V4.0, Sony is pleased to announce an update to VENICE 2, with Version 2.1. VENICE 2 Version 2.1 improves the zoom to fit function when the imager is in 3:2 aspect ratio. The current zoom to fit function cuts off the side of the 17:9 viewing angle, resulting in a narrower angle than expected. Version 2.1 will now crop 16:9 from the entire full-frame 3:2 area. In addition, zoom to fit 2:39:1 for 3:2 imager modes will also be added.

VENICE 2 Version 3.0

In addition to VENICE 2 Version 2.1, Sony is pleased to announce VENICE 2 Version 3.0 firmware update, which is planned to be available in early 2024. Version 3.0 was designed based on feedback from the filmmaking community and includes a new frame line generator, enhanced high frame rate anamorphic modes, and improved functionality for live events.

By popular request, Version 3.0 will support a new external frame line generator tool. Sony’s new frame line generator will enable import/export capability for frame line generation. In addition, Version 3.0 will improve high frame rate modes, allowing filmmakers to shoot 90 fps with 2x anamorphic lenses (at S35 5.8K 17:9), while a new 33.333 variable FPS has been added for anti-flicker at 50Hz. Version 3.0 will also include features to help improve the color fidelity of in-camera VFX when mixing standard production lighting and LED volumes.

In addition, Version 3.0 will add new functionality to further enhance the VENICE 2’s use for the growing live cinematic multicam market (Live multi-camera production using cinema cameras). Version 3.0 will improve the paint menu and RM/RCP Control for live content production, including added adjustments for saturation, skin detail, white balance, and shutter – even when RCP/RM paint control is off. Version 3.0 will also enable 3D-LUT selection when RCP/RM paint control is on.

The new FX6 Version 4.0 and VENICE 2 Version 2.1 updates will be available in the Summer 2023, while VENICE 2 Version 3.0 will be available in early 2024. Filmmakers can easily download the update directly to their camera using a PC or Mac. Follow the link for more information about the firmware updates.

Cinema Line includes Sony’s flagship digital cinema camera VENICE, which has been used on over 500 feature films, television and commercials, including three of the top grossing feature films in the world in 2022. The Cinema Line includes the professional camera FX9, which is popular for documentary and drama production and the FX6, for grab and shoot action and content creation. With the addition of the FX3 and FX30, the most compact cameras in the series, Sony offers a true line up of versatile creative tools for all types of visual storytellers.