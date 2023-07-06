A lot of content is still being produced in HD, but Sony is aware that companies are after economic equipment that fills the need for 4K. The Sony HXC-FZ90 is the company’s latest answer to that need.

Announced in June, the Sony HXC-FZ90 provides an affordable solution for media and event production companies looking for a quality solution for 4K ready production.

The HXC-FZ90 camera is Sony’s new addition to Its entry-level 4K live production line-up. The new system camera creates, according to Sony, an easy 4K migration pathway for studio and event production companies. This portable studio camera for HD production offers one solution that may seduce those looking for a path to higher resolution: invest less now by starting with HD shooting, then upgrade to 4K later without any hardware changes.

“As production formats continue to diversify, we are seeing more companies looking for a flexible way to switch at will between 4K, HD and HDR. They might still be producing most of their projects in HD but want to be able to respond now to opportunities with a 4K or HDR component,” said Kento Sayama, Deputy Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics.

While most event production companies, e-sports organizations, churches and educational institutions produce a majority of their content in HD, they are aware of the increasing requirement of 4K production and are seeking versatile, economic equipment to fill that need. The HXC-FZ90 follows Sony’s HDC line up that enables 4K / HDR production through permanent or temporary software, allowing a seamless switchover based on production requirements. The HXC-FZ90 also supports HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) and S-Log3 for Sony’s SR Live workflow enabling HD HDR or 4K HDR if needed.

Optional 4K license

Key features focused on image quality and easy operation include:

Single chip 2/3” 4K CMOS sensor with B4 mount enabling 2000 TVL resolution

Optional 4K license available on a weekly, monthly or permanent basis

HLG and S-Log3 built in support for SR Live workflow

Integration with the new CNA-2 Camera Network Adapter allowing sophisticated RCP Control, diagnostics and advanced monitoring

Comprehensive camera operation from the front panel of the new HXCU-FZ90 camera control unit including features such as IRIS and paint control

New to HXC level cameras, the Network Trunk (Ethernet data path) can provide an extra Prompter output or act as a return data path for pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras like Sony’s FR7

Advanced focus assist feature

ARIA Function: Automatic Picture optimization according to lens characteristics (ARIA function availability will depend on lens manufacturer).

Stereo mini jack connector for simple headset connection

The versatility of design, functionality and lenses, combined with lightness and robustness mean the camera can be used in many different production scenarios including studio, event, faith and sports environments.

The Sony HXC-FZ90 is planned to ship during winter 2023.