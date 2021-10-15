Sony announced the newest lens in their G Master lineup – the FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II, which delivers an extraordinary combination of resolution and bokeh as well as unequalled AF performance.

With dramatic educed focus breathing, focus shift, and axis shift, the new Sony FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II zoom lens is the lightest 70-200mm of its kind in the world and is a perfect choice for video.

Sony Electronics Inc. announced the newest lens in their G Master lineup – the FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II, which delivers, says the company, “an extraordinary combination of resolution and bokeh as well as unequalled AF (autofocus) performance known to Sony’s G Master design.”

Designed to perfectly pair with Sony’s E-mount camera bodies, the FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II not only offers outstanding optical quality and advanced AF performance, but it is the lightest1 F2.8 70-200mm zoom in the world and allows for unprecedented shooting freedom and flexibility. Sony continues to strengthen the Alpha system with this newest addition to the broadest selection of mirrorless lenses on the market as the 65th lens in its E-mount lens lineup.

“Sony is always listening to our customers. Thanks to feedback from users around the world, including leading professionals, Sony continues to develop and evolve the G Master lineup,” said Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. “The FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II is lightweight and offers outstanding handling in any shooting situation. The newest addition to our G Master series will make a perfect telephoto zoom addition to any creator’s kit who is looking to maximize their gear potential for both stills and video.”

Smooth and quiet AF for video

Sony says that the new FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II delivers outstanding image quality with high resolution and clarity. Users can expect a clean and clear image from corner to corner throughout the entire zoom range, even when the aperture is wide open. Thanks to the two aspherical lens elements, including one XA (extreme aspherical) element manufactured to 0.01-micron surface precision, the FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II effectively controls distance-related aberration variations to ensure outstanding resolution throughout the image area.

The FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II also employs two ED (extra-low dispersion) spherical glass elements and two Super ED spherical glass elements to significantly reduce chromatic aberration without color bleeding. This lens also includes an ED aspherical element for the first time in an Alpha system lens, which simultaneously suppresses chromatic and spherical aberration, common issues in other telephoto lenses.

The FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II’s state-of-the-art lens technology brings out the best in the advanced camera body it is paired with. The new lens uses four Sony-original XD (extreme dynamic) Linear Motors for extraordinary fast and precise AF, making it up to approximately four times faster and with focus tracking improved by 30% when compared to the previous model. When paired with Sony’s flagship Alpha 1, the FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II is capable of high-speed continuous shooting at up to 30 fps. Superb AF tracking is also available even when using a teleconverter. For video, the FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II offers smooth and quiet AF to reliably lock in focus and track fast-moving subjects, even while zooming, so the user can leave the focusing to the camera.

More advanced features for video

Sony claims that “with its constant F2.8 maximum aperture, astounding AF performance, versatile control, and solid reliability, the FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II is a perfect choice for video. The new lens was designed to dramatically reduce focus breathing, focus shift, and axis shift when zooming so that there is minimal unwanted image movement and angle of view variations.”

For easy video-use operation, the FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II features independent control rings for focus, zoom, and aperture (iris), allowing precise manual operation. The lens features both a click ON/OFF switch and an iris lock switch for quick, flexible aperture control. The aperture ring click stops can be turned ON to provide tactile feedback when shooting stills, or OFF for smooth, silent aperture control when shooting movies. In addition, the zoom ring torque is optimized and now includes image stabilization with MODE 36 for moving subjects.

Additionally, Sony’s Linear Response MF ensures responsive, low-lag manual focus control for when you want to adjust focus by hand. The supplied lens hood also features an opening that allows convenient operation of circular polarizing filters or variable ND filters for more creative flexibility.

Other features and price

The FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II has been specifically designed for professionals based on their direct feedback. The new lens includes focus functions to support the user’s professional needs such as Full-time DMF, natural and linear manual focus response, and a focus-range limiter switch. The FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II also includes three customizable focus hold buttons that are provided 90° apart for easy access and convenient control when shooting in horizontal or vertical orientation, and nearly any angle.

Based on feedback from professionals, the FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II is designed to be reliable in even the most challenging environments. It features dust and moisture resistance, equal to the FE 400mm F2.8 GM OSS and FE 600mm F4 GM OSS. The front lens element features a fluorine coating that repels water, oil, and other contaminants, while making it easier to wipe off any contaminants or fingerprints that may become attached to the lens surface.

The new Sony FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II will be available in December for approximately $2,800.00 USD and $3,500.00 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers throughout North America.

https://electronics.sony.com/imaging/lenses/all-e-mount/p/sel70200gm2