According to photographer Nick Didlick, the Sony Electronics PDT-FP1 5G is “one of the most significant developments in mobile communications in the last decade”.

Sony showcased the new 5G portable data transmitter for broadcasting and news coverage, PDT-FP1, in Sony’s booth in April 14-17 at the NAB Show in Las Vegas. It was announced, then, that the PDT-FP1 was expected to be available in the United States in early-Summer of 2024 for approximately $1099.99 USD. The product is now available, as Sony Electronics confirms the launch of its solution for news agencies, photojournalists, corporate and event photographers, and broadcast professionals, among others.

ProVideo Coalition published the previous announcements and information about the PDT-FP1 5G Portable Data Transmitter but in case you missed it, here is what you need to know about this device for content creators:

Highlights of the new PDT-FP1 include the ability to capture and transmit content from virtually anywhere; simple operation; optimized battery efficiency; reliable heat dissipation; wireless livestreaming capabilities; versatile input interfaces; support for broadcasting high-quality, low-latency video; and real-time, off-site network monitoring during data transfer.

The PDT-FP1 has already been tested for precise, real-time photo and video transmission by broadcasters and individuals, benefiting a range of high-profile events and clients. Award-winning photographer and photojournalist Nick Didlick used the new device for his worldwide travels and provided critical input that helped shape its usability. He called the PDT-FP1 “one of the most significant developments in mobile communications in the last decade,” and noted its agility and cost-effectiveness. Didlick added, “The PDT-FP1 allows me to transmit from where I am shooting rather than having to return to a media center. It worked flawlessly, allowing me to connect and upload images in real-time from various venues.”