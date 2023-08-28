At IBC 2023, taking place in Amsterdam, Netherlands from September 15 – 18, Sony will showcase innovative solutions for the Media Industry under the theme of Creativity Connected.

When you visit Sony’s booth at IBC2023 to show its ecosystem of solutions, products and services, also pay attention to how the booth highlights the company’s latest sustainability initiatives.

Sony will be at the International Broadcasting Convention in Amsterdam to showcase the company’s complete ecosystem of solutions, products and services that combines hybrid on-premises and cloud processing with remote and network connectivity. The company will share how it is bridging the gap between the realism of location shooting and the flexibility of virtual sets. According to Sony, visitors should not miss the latest innovations and tools that are empowering creators to push the boundaries of creativity and enhance their storytelling capabilities.

Sony’s complete ecosystem of solutions, products and services, shown under the common designation of Creativity Connected, reflects four strategic areas of focus which are shaping the media industry, namely:

Networked Live, an evolving platform enabling the optimization of people, locations, and processing for live production environments, whether on the ground or in the cloud.

Creators’ Cloud, Sony’s cloud platform dedicated to efficient media production, sharing and distribution.

Imaging, with color science, flexibility and ease of operation is at the heart of Sony’s cameras and lenses, in particular its Cinema Line range, including CineAlta cameras and reference monitors, with the added benefit of SDK-based remote control.

Virtual Production, for film production that combines the Virtual Production Toolset software with Crystal LED displays for high brightness and contrast 3D set background images and rich color reproduction, and the VENICE camera series, for soft and delicate depictions, smooth skin tones, and beautiful color reproduction. Sony will be sharing more about its Virtual Production solutions at the IBC Innovation Stage on Saturday, September 16 at 10am.

Sony’s booth and recycled materials

“We look forward not only to meeting many of our long-term partners, friends and customers,” said Olivier Bovis, Head of Media Solutions, “but also to showcase our most recent announcements. We know that value creation, remote and distributed production, platforms and workflow efficiencies are the cornerstones of any broadcaster or media industry business in the next few years and we will be shaping the future with them.”

Announcing its presence at IBC2023, Sony noted that “It rests on long-term commitment to customers around core technologies allowing them to be more creative and efficient, bearing in mind an environmentally responsible strategy” and added that “we believe that every member of the industry and every creator has a responsibility to behave ethically and reduce their environmental impact and we pride ourselves on our sustainability efforts. Our IBC booth is repurposed every single year and is created with a maximum-available use of recycled materials. Work with us to foster a sustainable society and contribute to a brighter tomorrow.”