Sony E 18-135 lens: a surprise before CES 2018

Sony introduced, rather unexpectedly, a new compact lightweight lens, the E 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 OSS, and a silver version of its α6300 mirrorless camera.

By Jose Antunes January 06, 2018 News, Pro Photo, Production

The new silver α6300 camera, while a surprise, is simply Sony extending its offer for this model, but the new lens, ideal for photo and video, is a bit of a surprise, right before CES 2018.

The new E 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 OSS, announced as Sony’s 46th E-mount lens, is the new solution for APS-C mirrorless cameras from the company. Featuring a versatile 18-135mm focal length, aperture range of F3.5-F5.6 and Optical SteadyShot stabilisation, the lens expands the lineup avaialble for both photographers and videographers.

Measuring only 67.2mm x 88mm and weighing in at a mere 325g, this lightweight compact lens (model SEL18135), covers, when translated to its 35mm focal length equivalent, a zoom range from 27-202.5mm, ample coverage to make the lens an extremely useful tool for a wide range of shooting situations ranging from daily life to portraiture, landscape, nature and travel photography.

The 7.5x optical zoom, that covers from wide-angle to a medium telephoto, associated with the fast, quiet AF performance – thanks to a linear motor, adds Sony – make the 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 Zoom a perfect, continues the company, “complement to the high speed shooting and impressive video capabilities of many of Sony’s mirrorless cameras.”

The Sony E 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 OSS produces, according to the information provided by Sony,  outstanding corner-to-corner sharpness throughout the entire zoom range thanks to its advanced design featuring one aspherical lens and two Extra-low Dispersion glass elements that minimise aberrations. This lens also allows photographers to produce close-up images with pleasing ‘bokeh’ or background defocus as a result of its maximum magnification ratio of 0.29x and minimum focus distance of 0.45m. It also offers built-in optical image stabilisation to support handheld shooting.

The Sony E 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 OSS (SEL18135) will be available from February 2018, priced at approximately $598.

With the lens, Sony introduced the silver colour option for the popular α6300 camera. The camera will be available in February 2018, priced at $898.00.


Unreal Engine: free VFX Master Class in LA

Jose Antunes

I am a writer and photographer living on the West Coast of Portugal, a place I tend to call the Atlantic Realm. An area of rugged cliffs and sandy beaches overlooking the sea, a coastal area sitting between the Atlantic Ocean waves and hills and forests with some of the most magical palaces, castles and prehistorical sites for you to visit and photograph. Little hamlets, vast fields, inviting you to a contemplative state of mind. That’s where I live, and the landscape surely makes you what you are.

