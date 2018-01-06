The new silver α6300 camera, while a surprise, is simply Sony extending its offer for this model, but the new lens, ideal for photo and video, is a bit of a surprise, right before CES 2018.

The new E 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 OSS, announced as Sony’s 46th E-mount lens, is the new solution for APS-C mirrorless cameras from the company. Featuring a versatile 18-135mm focal length, aperture range of F3.5-F5.6 and Optical SteadyShot stabilisation, the lens expands the lineup avaialble for both photographers and videographers.

Measuring only 67.2mm x 88mm and weighing in at a mere 325g, this lightweight compact lens (model SEL18135), covers, when translated to its 35mm focal length equivalent, a zoom range from 27-202.5mm, ample coverage to make the lens an extremely useful tool for a wide range of shooting situations ranging from daily life to portraiture, landscape, nature and travel photography.

The 7.5x optical zoom, that covers from wide-angle to a medium telephoto, associated with the fast, quiet AF performance – thanks to a linear motor, adds Sony – make the 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 Zoom a perfect, continues the company, “complement to the high speed shooting and impressive video capabilities of many of Sony’s mirrorless cameras.”

The Sony E 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 OSS produces, according to the information provided by Sony, outstanding corner-to-corner sharpness throughout the entire zoom range thanks to its advanced design featuring one aspherical lens and two Extra-low Dispersion glass elements that minimise aberrations. This lens also allows photographers to produce close-up images with pleasing ‘bokeh’ or background defocus as a result of its maximum magnification ratio of 0.29x and minimum focus distance of 0.45m. It also offers built-in optical image stabilisation to support handheld shooting.

The Sony E 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 OSS (SEL18135) will be available from February 2018, priced at approximately $598.

With the lens, Sony introduced the silver colour option for the popular α6300 camera. The camera will be available in February 2018, priced at $898.00.

