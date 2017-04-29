SmallHD talks Big Production Monitors: NAB 2017 Video

SmallHD started with… well small HD on-camera monitors. Now, the North Carolina company has moved up to full-sized HDR Production monitors for on-set viewing, editors, and colorists. At NAB 2017, SmallHD not only showed off their 17-inch Production monitor but displayed their new 24-inch production monitor.

SmallHD Announce A New Price

Formerly the 17-inch production monitor by SmallHD was priced at $3999.00. The new price has dropped by $500 to $3499.00. What is the price for the larger 24-inch production monitor? SmallHD is not saying just yet, but they emphasize the 24-inch sized monitor will be priced in accordance to the 17-inch monitor. I would expect the 24-inch monitor to be a little bit more expensive.

Display Panel Type IPS Size Diagonal 23.8 Resolution 1920×1080 Pixel Density (PPI) 93 PPI Aspect Ratio 16:9 Active Area 20.74(W) x 11.67(H) Brightness 250 nits Contrast 3000:1 Color Gamut 100% Rec.709 Color Depth 10­ bit Viewing Angle 178 Deg. Backlight Type LED Adjustable Backlight Yes Temperature Adaptive Color No

Input Signal Types/Formats 3G-SDI YCC 4:2:2 @ 8 bits: 1080p60, 1080p59.94, 1080p50, 1080i120, 1080i119.88, 1080i100 HD-SDI YCC 4:2:2 @ 10 bits: 1080p30, 1080p29.97, 1080p25, 1080p24, 1080p23.98, 1080psF30, 1080psF29.97, 1080psF25, 1080psF24, 1080psF23.98, 1080i60, 1080i59.94, 1080i50, 720p60, 720p59.94, 720p50, 720p30, 720p29.97, 720p25, 720p24, 720p23.98 SD-SDI Not Supported HDMI Supports YCC 4:2:2 @ 8 bits, 8/10/12 bit color in RGB & YCC 4:4:4: 1080p60, 1080p59.94, 1080p50, 1080p30, 1080p29.97, 1080p25, 1080p24, 1080p23.98,1080i120, 1080i119.88, 1080i100, 1080i60, 1080i59.94, 1080i50, 720p120, 720p119.88, 720p100, 720p60, 720p59.94 , 720p50, 720p30, 720p29.97, 720p25, 720p24, 720p23.98, 480p120, 480p119.88, 480p100, 480p60, 480p59.94, 576p100, 576p50 Component Not Supported Composite Not Supported Audio HDMI & SDI ­ Monitor through Speakers in Front Bezel or through Headphone Jack ­ Metering up to 8 channels

Output Signal Types/Formats 3G-SDI YCC 4:2:2 1080p60, 1080p59.94, 1080p50, 1080i120, 1080i119.88, HD-SDI YCC 4:2:2 1080p30, 1080p29.97, 1080p25, 1080p24, 1080p23.98, 1080psf30, 1080psf29.97, 1080psf25, 1080psf24, 1080psf23.98, 1080i60, 1080i59.94, 1080i50, 720p60, 720p59.94, 720p50, 720p30, 720p29.97, 720p25, 720p24, 720p23.98 all at 8 bits SD-SDI Not Supported HDMI Supports YCC 4:2:2@ 8 bits, RGB & YCC 4:4:4 @ 8 bits: 1080p60, 1080p59.94, 1080p50, 1080p30, 1080p29.97 1080p25, 1080p24, 1080p23.98,1080i120, 1080i119.88, 1080i100, 1080i60, 1080i59.94, 1080i50, 720p120, 720p119.88, 720p100, 720p60, 720p59.94, 720p50, 720p30, 720p29.97, 720p25, 720p24, 720p23.98, 480p120, 480p119.88, 480p100, 480p60, 480p59.94, 576p100, 576p50, 480i120, 480i119.88, 480i60, 480i59.94, 576i100, 576i50 Component Not Supported Composite Not Supported Audio No Audio output (for initial firmware release) ­ to be supported at a later release

Connector Type SDI 2x 3G Inputs, 2x 3G Outputs HDMI 1x Input, 1x Output Component Not Supported Composite Not Supported Audio 1x Headphone Jack on Front of Monitor Power In Power Out 2x XLR 4­pin Input 12­-34VDC, 1x Lemo Output 12VDC @ 4A Max USB 1x Front USB2, 2x Rear USB2

Controls Primary Control Interface Joystick Navigation, Dedicated Back Button. Additional Dedicated buttons for: LUT Selection; Backlight Level; Input Switch; Settings Menu; Multi View; Page 1­4 Instant Selection; Tools Menu Record/Capture Dedicated Capture Button on Front Bezel

Environmental Compliance FCC, IC, CE, RoHS Operating Temperature 41F-95F Storage Temperature 4F-110F Screen Protection Acrylic Screen Protector Available as an Option Height 14.5 ” (36.83cm) Width 22.5 ” (57.15cm) Depth/Length 2.5 ” (6.35cm) Weight (Item Only without battery) 19.0625 lb (8.65kg) Weight (Packaged) 24.06 lb (10.91kg) Mount Points VESA Mount, Multiple 1⁄4”­20 & 3⁄8”­16 Threads on Top, Bottom, Left & Right Sides. Cold Shoe Style Rails on Back of Monitor

