SmallHD talks Big Production Monitors: NAB 2017 Video

By Brian Hallett April 29, 2017 NAB Show, News

SmallHD started with… well small HD on-camera monitors. Now, the North Carolina company has moved up to full-sized HDR Production monitors for on-set viewing, editors, and colorists. At NAB 2017, SmallHD not only showed off their 17-inch Production monitor but displayed their new 24-inch production monitor.

SmallHD Announce A New Price

Formerly the 17-inch production monitor by SmallHD was priced at $3999.00. The new price has dropped by $500 to $3499.00. What is the price for the larger 24-inch production monitor? SmallHD is not saying just yet, but they emphasize the 24-inch sized monitor will be priced in accordance to the 17-inch monitor. I would expect the 24-inch monitor to be a little bit more expensive.

SmallHD

Display

Panel TypeIPS
Size Diagonal23.8
Resolution1920×1080
Pixel Density (PPI)93 PPI
Aspect Ratio16:9
Active Area20.74(W) x 11.67(H)
Brightness250 nits
Contrast3000:1
Color Gamut100% Rec.709
Color Depth10­ bit
Viewing Angle178 Deg.
Backlight TypeLED
Adjustable BacklightYes
Temperature Adaptive ColorNo

Input Signal Types/Formats

3G-SDIYCC 4:2:2 @ 8 bits: 1080p60, 1080p59.94, 1080p50, 1080i120, 1080i119.88, 1080i100
HD-SDIYCC 4:2:2 @ 10 bits: 1080p30, 1080p29.97, 1080p25, 1080p24, 1080p23.98, 1080psF30, 1080psF29.97, 1080psF25, 1080psF24, 1080psF23.98, 1080i60, 1080i59.94, 1080i50, 720p60, 720p59.94, 720p50, 720p30, 720p29.97, 720p25, 720p24, 720p23.98
SD-SDINot Supported
HDMISupports YCC 4:2:2 @ 8 bits, 8/10/12 bit color in RGB & YCC 4:4:4: 1080p60, 1080p59.94, 1080p50, 1080p30, 1080p29.97, 1080p25, 1080p24, 1080p23.98,1080i120, 1080i119.88, 1080i100, 1080i60, 1080i59.94, 1080i50, 720p120, 720p119.88, 720p100, 720p60, 720p59.94 , 720p50, 720p30, 720p29.97, 720p25, 720p24, 720p23.98, 480p120, 480p119.88, 480p100, 480p60, 480p59.94, 576p100, 576p50
ComponentNot Supported
CompositeNot Supported
AudioHDMI & SDI ­ Monitor through Speakers in Front Bezel or through Headphone Jack ­ Metering up to 8 channels

Output Signal Types/Formats

3G-SDIYCC 4:2:2 1080p60, 1080p59.94, 1080p50, 1080i120, 1080i119.88,
HD-SDIYCC 4:2:2 1080p30, 1080p29.97, 1080p25, 1080p24, 1080p23.98, 1080psf30, 1080psf29.97, 1080psf25, 1080psf24, 1080psf23.98, 1080i60, 1080i59.94, 1080i50, 720p60, 720p59.94, 720p50, 720p30, 720p29.97, 720p25, 720p24, 720p23.98 all at 8 bits
SD-SDINot Supported
HDMISupports YCC 4:2:2@ 8 bits, RGB & YCC 4:4:4 @ 8 bits: 1080p60, 1080p59.94, 1080p50, 1080p30, 1080p29.97 1080p25, 1080p24, 1080p23.98,1080i120, 1080i119.88, 1080i100, 1080i60, 1080i59.94, 1080i50, 720p120, 720p119.88, 720p100, 720p60, 720p59.94, 720p50, 720p30, 720p29.97, 720p25, 720p24, 720p23.98, 480p120, 480p119.88, 480p100, 480p60, 480p59.94, 576p100, 576p50, 480i120, 480i119.88, 480i60, 480i59.94, 576i100, 576i50
ComponentNot Supported
CompositeNot Supported
AudioNo Audio output (for initial firmware release) ­ to be supported at a later release

Connector Type

SDI2x 3G Inputs, 2x 3G Outputs
HDMI1x Input, 1x Output
ComponentNot Supported
CompositeNot Supported
Audio1x Headphone Jack on Front of Monitor
Power In
Power Out2x XLR 4­pin Input 12­-34VDC, 1x Lemo Output 12VDC @ 4A Max
USB1x Front USB2, 2x Rear USB2

Controls

Primary Control InterfaceJoystick Navigation, Dedicated Back Button. Additional Dedicated buttons for: LUT Selection; Backlight Level; Input Switch; Settings Menu; Multi View; Page 1­4 Instant Selection; Tools Menu
Record/CaptureDedicated Capture Button on Front Bezel

Environmental

ComplianceFCC, IC, CE, RoHS
Operating Temperature41F-95F
Storage Temperature4F-110F
Screen ProtectionAcrylic Screen Protector Available as an Option
Height14.5” (36.83cm)
Width22.5” (57.15cm)
Depth/Length2.5” (6.35cm)
Weight (Item Only without battery)19.0625lb (8.65kg)
Weight (Packaged)24.06lb (10.91kg)
Mount PointsVESA Mount, Multiple 1⁄4”­20 & 3⁄8”­16 Threads on Top, Bottom, Left & Right Sides. Cold Shoe Style Rails on Back of Monitor


SmallHD


Brian Hallett

Brian Hallett, is the senior promotions producer at the NBC affiliate in Nashville, TN, and an award winning cameraman, editor, and producer. He has shot everything from broadcast television news, promotional image campaigns, music videos, short films, and documentaries. First and foremost, Brian is a cameraman and since 1999 his skills have allowed him to work for Spike TV, NBC, Fox, and CBS.

  • Bill Rodriguez

    At 1080P/250 nits, what sets this monitor apart from the run-of-the-mill Rec709 monitors that have been available for years? (and for considerably less $$)

