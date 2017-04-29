SmallHD talks Big Production Monitors: NAB 2017 Video

SmallHD started with… well small HD on-camera monitors. Now, the North Carolina company has moved up to full-sized HDR Production monitors for on-set viewing, editors, and colorists. At NAB 2017, SmallHD not only showed off their 17-inch Production monitor but displayed their new 24-inch production monitor.
SmallHD Announce A New Price
Formerly the 17-inch production monitor by SmallHD was priced at $3999.00. The new price has dropped by $500 to $3499.00. What is the price for the larger 24-inch production monitor? SmallHD is not saying just yet, but they emphasize the 24-inch sized monitor will be priced in accordance to the 17-inch monitor. I would expect the 24-inch monitor to be a little bit more expensive.
