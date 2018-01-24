The new 502 Bright monitor from SmallHD is really small. It comes with a new edition of its big brother, the 7-inch, now dressed in black: the 702 Black.

It’s bright, it’s nimble and perfect for your gimbal. It’s the 502 Bright, offering 1920 x 1080 resolution, 1000 nits bright and 441 pixels per inch. With 3x ¼-20 mounting points, a machined aluminum chassis and light, at 9.4 ounces, it features 2x LP-E6 battery slots, HDMI + SDI Cross Conversion and a 9 watt power draw.

SmallHD’s 502 Bright monitor is a daylight viewable monitor that is easy to rig, and light enough to fit your gimbal. Developed as an answers to multiple requests, says the company, the 502 Bright is available in a Early Adopter Bundle, for $1299. With real-time 3D LUTs, Scopes, Waveform, False Color, and Focus Assist/Peaking, the 502 Bright is equipped with SmallHD’s premium tool set and Page Builder operating system. Data driven software tools become easy to access with an intuitive user experience.

With the SmallHD 502 Bright comes another monitor, the 702 Black, which is, in fact, the 702 Bright dressed in black. It’s a limited edition, according to SmallHD, so if you want to own one you better hurry. Priced at $1499, the 702 Black features a 7-inch IPS LCD 1920 x 1080 resolution, 1000 nits bright. SmallHD says that along with its exceptional brightness, the LCD panel features optically bonded glass with anti-reflective coating.

Housed in an aircraft grade aluminum unibody, the 702 Black is both durable and functional. Contributing to its slim physique is an industry first, Sony L Series and Canon LP-E6 battery solution (no battery plate required.) The 702 Black is built on SmallHD’s Page Builder OS. It’s the operating system that feels less like firmware, and more like a production assistant. Create multiple pages (12 max), populate each with features you wish to use such as scopes, looks or focus assists then switchback and forth with a left-or-right flick of the joystick.