Able to support a load over 20 Kg, the Slider ONE 40 from ShooTools can be used on its own or with other accessories, meaning it may be the starting point for your sliding passion.

ShooTools offers a range of sliders, including their Slider Modula 2 in 1 and the Slider Modula 3 in 1: a slider for all occasions, introduced in January 2017 as a modular solution for those needing to work with sliders of different lengths: 40, 80 and 150 cm. This “new” Slider ONE 40 expands on the smaller slider of that collection, offering a portable solution for all those who need to pack a slider to use in extreme locations or on the go. Although 40 cm may seem short for some video work, many accept that it is a compromise they are willing to take, in order to carry less.

The best slider in the world is the one that you’ve with you. The more portable it is, the better. That’s where ShooTools wants to place the Slider ONE 40, making it the most portable slider you always carry with you, so you never miss one tracking shot again. The company says it is the perfect tool for the wedding videomaker and for the traveler. In their website they also mention something that is important: you can always buy an extra rail of different size, later, if you feel the need for it.

The new slider continues to offer the same level of quality users expect from ShooTools: each component has got a high standard quality and performance, and is assembled, tested and packed manually by expert people in Italy.

The carriage is universal, obtained through CNC process from a unique aluminum block, with Brake and Friction System, as usual in ShooTools. The same ST-66 technopolymer used in the Modula series is present in the wheels of the Slider ONE 40, in order to guarantee max smoothness and extreme carriage fluidity. Each wheel is characterized by a double steel ball bearing that equipped the exclusive ShooTools’ wheel assembly, for a max fluidity of movement and performance.

In terms of friction, the double Friction System used allows to act both on the wheel assembly system and manually, in real time, in order to adjust the feeling of your tracking shot. Antibending track, with the record width of 84 mm, realized to guarantee an absolute stability even for the heaviest video cameras, completes the product main characteristics. The Slider supports a load over 20 Kg and is ready to be motorized or equipped with other accessories. Suitable for any type of photo or video head with 3/8″ thread, any Slider could be installed easily and rapidly also over tripods and plates of 1/4″ and 3/8″.

ShooTools claims that each component undergoes two distinct types of treatment: the first one, by shot peening through ceramic spheres, increases the hardness and the resistance to fatigue of the object and, in addition, provides a pleasant hi-grip finish. The second treatment, anodizing at 30 microns, protects the device from any external agent. These technical solutions allow the use of the ShooTools Camera Slider Modula from the Namib Desert to the glaciers of Greenland.

