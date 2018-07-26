Instablable tool-less the ShooTools Universal Tilt Hi Hat is presented as a must have for filmmakers to maximize shooting, solving quickly the annoyance of mounting half ball heads on sliders or dollies with ⅜ thread.

While conventional hi-hats are essentially very small tripods designed to be used in low or limited-space situations, ShooTools accessory takes a new direction, which the company believes will make the Tilt Hi Hat an essential piece of kit for many filmmakers. Aiming to be universal, which is not usually true for common hi-hats, its adaptability and the 180° rotation capacity are features that professionals and enthusiasts will appreciate.

Made in Italy, the new Tilt Hi Hat is another example of ShooTools search for smart solutions designed for filmmakers. The Tilt Hi Hat is an universal half ball heads adapter for camera inclinations up to 180°. Due to its 180° rotation capacity, the accessory allows “upside down” shootings in the easiest and practical way possible. No effort is required to obtain unique points of view like table tops or vertical tracking shots. Everything works really smoothly at the desired angle.The locking handle, included, allows fixing the head on the desired position, while a double system of blockage guarantees maximum safety and stadiness.

Designed to suit every video head of 75mm and 100mm, by simply installing the included ring adapter, without the need for tools, the Tilt Hi Hat includes 2 Locking Handles of ⅜” and M10 for a quick video head set up, valid for any branded video head available in the market (Cartoni, Manfrotto, Miller, Sachtler, etc.).

The Tilt Hi Hat is an extremely adaptable… adapter, that can be used anywhere. In fact, besides being a good half ball heads adapter, it has multiple holes, to facilitate the installation of the device on a wooden board or any other tool or surface. Moreover, several ⅜ and ¼ threaded holes on the base sides offer the possibility to add accessories or tie downs. Or.. as ShooTools suggests, why not set it to the top of a crane?

Completely drilled in Italy from high-quality 6066 Aluminum, ShooTools Tilt Hi Hat is finished with a double treatment of shot peening, to increase hardness, and anodization at 30 microns, to increase the tool’s protection against usage, time and weather conditions. With a weight of 2,42 lb (1,2 kg) and a load capacity of 44 lb (20 kg), the Tilt Hi Hat costs $390.00.