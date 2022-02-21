SIGMA announced the upcoming launch of interchangeable lenses for Fujifilm X Mount mirrorless cameras. This addition allows users to enjoy high-performance, high-quality SIGMA lenses in native mount on their X Mount system.

Initially, three F1.4 prime lenses (16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary), which are currently available in four mounts (Sony E-mount, Canon EF-M mount, Micro Four Thirds mount, and L-Mount) will be simultaneously released in X Mount, and the lineup will expand in the future. Specifically, the recently-released SIGMA 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary lens, currently available for Sony E-mount and L-Mount, is tentatively scheduled for a December 2022 release.

Control algorithm including AF drive and communication speed optimization has been developed specifically for X Mount interchangeable lenses. In addition to realizing high-speed AF, the lens also supports AF-C (Continuous AF) and in-camera aberration correction. The mount is rubber-sealed to cater for use in a variety of environments.

These three F1.4 prime lenses for X Mount will be available at SIGMA Authorized Dealers nationwide in April 2022.