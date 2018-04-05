Users of the Sigma Cine High Speed 14mm T2 FF Prime Lens can now extend the front diameter of the lens to 162mm, to film on full-frame cameras without vignetting.

Sigma’s Cine High Speed 14mm T2 FF lens is one of the interesting solutions available from the company on its collection of prime lenses. Available for Canon, Sony E and PL mount, the bright full frame T2 Cine lens is a luminous wide-angle that makes part of Sigmas family of Cine lenses.

The lineup ranges from 14mm to 135mm, and covers T1.5 to T2. With the seven prime lenses from FF High Speed Prime Line, there is no need to change the lighting to shoot a variety of cuts, and it is possible to meet the demands that professional movie creation requires.

The front diameter of the 14mm lens is only 95mm (as the others, in fact), and that’s the reason why Sigma announced the new accessory for the lens, the Clamp-On Ring 162mm COR-11, which extends the front diameter of the lens to 162mm. When attached to a wide-angle matte box compatible with 6.6″ x 6.6″ square type filters such as the ARRI LMB-6 (2-stage), the setup allows cinematographers to film on full-frame cameras without undesired vignetting.

The Sigma COR-11 is also compatible with SF Extender SF-E1 (optional) and other third-party accessories. Sigma continues to expand its Cine offering by providing solutions to the increasing demand for cine lenses compatible with digital cinema cameras with large format sensors.

The Clamp-On Ring 162mm COR-11, along with Sigma Cine lens lines – High Speed S35 Zoom, FF Zoom and FF High Speed Prime, will be on display at the 2018 NAB Show in Las Vegas from April 9th through April 12th in booth C10308. Pricing and availability of Sigma COR-11 will be announced at a later date.