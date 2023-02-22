SIGMA is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of interchangeable lenses for the Nikon Z Mount system. This addition allows users to enjoy high-performance and high-quality SIGMA lenses in native mount on their Z Mount system.

Three F1.4 prime lenses are the first from Sigma: 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, and 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary. These three lenses are currently available in five mounts (Sony E-mount, Canon EF-M mount, FUJIFILM X Mount, Micro Four Thirds Mount, and L-Mount) and will be simultaneously released in

Z Mount.

A control algorithm, including AF drive and communication speed optimization, has been developed specifically for Z Mount interchangeable lenses. In addition to realizing high-speed AF, the lens supports AF-C (Continuous AF) and in-camera aberration correction. The mount is rubber-sealed to cater for use in a variety of environments.