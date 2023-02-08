SIGMA introduces the 50mm F1.4 DG DN | Art for Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras. The 50mm F1.4 is purpose-built for mirrorless cameras, specifically with either an E-Mount of an L-Mount.

While further improving optical performance from the 50mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art, the new SIGMA 50mm F1.4 DG DN | Art achieves the ideal balance of size, weight, and autofocus performance.

The SIGMA 50MM F1.4 DG DN | Art lens features outstanding edge-to-edge imaging performance with a new optical formula optimized for the short flange distance of mirrorless systems. Sagittal coma flare has been thoroughly improved, resulting in beautiful, rounded star images and a clean bokeh effect.

Featuring the new HLA autofocus driver (High-response Linear Actuator) first introduced in the 60-600mm DG DN OS | Sports lens, the 50mm F1.4 DG DN | Art achieves swift and silent autofocus, perfect for both still and video capture. I recently reviewed the 60-600mm DG DN OS | Sports Lens, and its autofocus is stellar, as is the optical stabilizer.

With a dust- and splash-resistant build, a manual aperture ring with click and lock switches, an AFL button, and eleven rounded aperture blades for stunning bokeh rendering, this lens is an exceptional choice for all types of photography and video work, in the studio or on location.

The SIGMA 50mm F1.4 DG DN | Art will be available for Sony E-mount and L-Mount cameras at Authorized US Dealers for $849 in late February 2023.

The “Art F1.4”

The “Art F1.4” standard with uncompromising optical performance based on the latest optical design technology, the lens incorporates 14 elements in 11 groups, with 3 aspherical lenses and 1 SLD glass element. The lens effectively suppresses various aberrations, such as astigmatism and field curvature, which cannot be corrected in-camera. Despite the large aperture of F1.4, the image performance on the periphery of the image has been optimized, and sagittal coma flare has been minimized to the extent that the lens can withstand even challenging star and night scenes with demanding severe point light source imaging, from wide open.

High-speed AF

The SIGMA 50mm F1.4 DG DN | Art is the first in the Art line exclusively designed for full-frame mirrorless cameras to adopt the “HLA” linear motor (High-response Linear Actuator). In addition, using a single double-sided aspheric lens as the focus element offers fast and quiet focusing and high tracking performance despite its large aperture.

Slim and Compact

The development of the SIGMA 50mm F1.4 DG DN | Art was focused on slimming down the lens barrel by reducing the weight of a focus lens and optimizing the lens unit layout to pursue the “optimum size” for mirrorless systems without compromising the “maximum emphasis on optical performance” concept of SIGMA’s Art line. This lens has succeeded in achieving both top-class performance, and the size required for a light and mobile photographic tool.

The lens barrel is equipped with a Focus Mode switch, an Aperture ring click switch to turn the click on and off, an Aperture ring lock switch to prevent unintended operation, and an AFL button to assign any function from the camera. These features are designed for intuitive operation during shooting. The lens is equipped with a dust and splash-resistant structure, and the front element of the lens is applied with a water and oil repellent coating, making it suitable for a wide range of shooting environments. The lens is compact, lightweight, and easy to use, while at the same time ensuring high build quality assured by the Aizu factory’s reliable processing technology of “Made in Japan.

Sigma 50mm F1.4 DG DN | Art lens features