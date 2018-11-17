Sigma’s Black Friday has started, and the promotion extends to Cyber Monday and beyond. In fact, until November 29th, it is possible to save money on Sigma lenses.

Sigma Cine lenses are not included in the 2018 Black Friday / Cyber Monday Sale, but there is still a lot to choose from, with impressive savings on Sigma’s award-winning Global Vision lens line, with a large focus on Art lenses. The promotion, which runs until November 29th, 2018, allows customers to save up to $150.00 on some of Sigma’s most popular lenses.

Ranging from wide-angle to hyper-telephoto, Sigma Global Vision lenses deliver outstanding optical performance that enables the ultimate artistic expression. The lenses are handcrafted in Aizu, Japan with the highest-quality build to ensure that photographers get spectacular shots no matter the conditions they’re shooting. Each lens is individually inspected and tested with Sigma’s proprietary system before leaving the factory. Photographers of all genres looking to expand their existing kits or get a head start on the gift-giving season should take advantage of these great savings while they last!

It’s a long list, but we believe it makes sense to reveal it here. This is what’s on Sale:

Sigma Prime Art Lenses

14mm F1.8 DG HSM Art ($1,599 Retail Price) – $100.00 off

20mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($899 Retail Price) – $100.00 off

24mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($849 Retail Price) – $100.00 off

30mm F1.4 DC HSM Art ($499 Retail Price) – $50.00 off

35mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($899 Retail Price) – $100.00 off

50mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($949 Retail Price) – $100.00 off

70mm F2.8 DG Macro Art ($569 Retail Price) – $50.00 off

85mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($1,199 Retail Price) – $100.00 off

105mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($1,599 Retail Price) – $100.00 off

135mm F1.8 DG HSM Art ($1,399 Retail Price) – $100.00 off

Sigma Zoom Art Lenses

12-24mm F4 DG HSM Art ($1,599 Retail Price) – $100.00 off

14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM Art ($1,299 Retail Price) – $100.00 off

18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM Art ($799 Retail Price) – $100.00 off

24-35mm F2 DG HSM Art ($999 Retail Price) – $100.00 off

24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM Art ($1,299 Retail Price) – $100.00 off

24-105mm F4 DG OS HSM Art ($899 Retail Price) – $100.00 off

50-100mm F1.8 DC HSM Art ($1,099 Retail Price) – $100.00 off



Sigma Contemporary Lenses

150-600mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary ($1,089 Retail Price) – $150.00 off

Sigma Accessories

Mount Converter MC-11 for Sony E-mount systems ($249 Retail Price) – $100.00 off

The lenses now available for this promotion are part of the Sigma Global Vision, introduced in 2012, and including three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last.

This Black Friday / Cyber Monday Sale promotion does not extend to Sigma’s Cine lenses, a family introduced by the company in 2016, when the company decided it was time to enter into the world of cinematography lens production. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, the cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.