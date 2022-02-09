SIGMA Announces New 20mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary Lens

SIGMA Corporation of America announces the SIGMA 20mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary lens, part of SIGMA’s I series.

This new lens is the widest in the I series released to date. Equipped with a metal, knurled, petal-type lens hood, this ultra-wide prime is compatible with 62mm threaded front filters. Like the rest of Sigma’s I series lenses, The Sigma 20mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary sports a fast F2 aperture. All F2 I series lenses feature a distinctive arc-type AF/MF switch and stylized barrel design near the “Made in Japan” marking.

SIGMA I series lenses line up:

20mm F2 DG DN | C

24mm F2 DG DN | C

35mm F2 DG DN | C

65mm F2 DG DN | C

The SIGMA 20mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary lens will be available in the U.S. at SIGMA Authorized Dealers for a retail price of $699 on February 25, 2022.

The fast F2 maximum aperture and optical performance make the Sigma 20mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary a somewhat natural choice for astrophotography, along with landscapes, cityscapes, street photography, low-light interiors, and other nighttime situations. Due to its wide focal length and compact size, this 20mm lens may also be an ideal choice for handheld vlogging and video streaming. And the ability to mount front filters, such as neutral density filters, for video and long-exposure landscapes on such a fast-aperture ultra-wide will be appreciated by many content creators.

I series | “Premium Compact Primes” for mirrorless users

The SIGMA I series features full-frame compatible lenses that offer new value to mirrorless systems. The combination of superb optical performance with a level of compactness perfectly suited to smaller and lighter modern mirrorless cameras will bring you new opportunities for a perfect shot.

SIGMA is aware that we have a wide range of camera choices in today’s world, especially with the increase in mobile phone ownership. But with many photographers looking for something more than something that simply captures images when they choose to own a camera and lens, I series lenses offer the ultimate combination of superb optical performance, outstanding usability and compact form-factor.

SIGMA’s excellence in development and production technologies has been built up since our founding in 1961 and became increasingly sophisticated with the introduction of the SIGMA Global Vision brand in 2012. With this as a base, SIGMA has given careful thought to the quality of the products, the feeling of using it and the pleasure of owning it. This is how the I series was born.

New standards of optical performance for the Contemporary line

The 20mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary achieves the highest level of optical performance even at the widest aperture setting of F2 from the center of the image to the periphery. Based on the latest optical design technology, the lens construction includes three high-precision glass-molded aspherical lens elements, one SLD element, and one FLD element to suppress a range of optical aberrations. The result is clear and sharp images even in the extreme corners of the frame. By focusing on the suppression of sagittal coma flare, which is difficult to correct in post-processing, accurate reproduction of very bright points of light has been achieved. This also provides extremely detailed results across the entire image, especially important for night sky photography.

The lens’ optical design, as well as its Super Multi-Layer Coating and Nano Porous Coating (NPC), ensures very minimal flare and ghosting even when shooting into bright light sources. This makes it much easier to photograph backlit subjects and still achieve punchy, high contrast results.

Exceptional I series build quality with a compact form-factor

All I series lenses have an all-metal construction. The precision-cut aluminum parts not only give the barrel a sleek, stylish finish, but provide superb durability that improves the quality of the entire product. Metal materials are also used in internal structures that slide with the operation ring for added robustness.

These high-precision components crafted with SIGMA’s cutting-edge metalworking technology are also used in SIGMA’s CINE LENS lineup for professional cinematographers and provide a tactile, ergonomic feel that make the lens a pleasure to use. The cover ring between the focus ring and the aperture ring has hairline processing that is also used for the rear cylinder of the Art line. This covering functions as a finger hold when attaching or detaching the lens.

SIGMA 20mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary Specifications