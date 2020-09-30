Sigma Announces New 105mm F2.8 DG DN MACRO lens

Sigma adds the 105mm F2.8 DG DN MACRO lens to the Sigma Art lens line-up. The new 105mm MACRO gives photographers and filmmakers an excellent mid-telephoto macro lens for those beautiful detail shots or a portrait lens. The price for 105mm MACRO Sigma Art Lens? $799.00 which is a decent price. At the moment, the lens is listed as “coming soon.”

Mid-telephoto macro lenses give photographers a boost to creativity and a versatile working distance, making the lenses a favorite among professionals as part of their essential gear. Introduced as the first macro lens for mirrorless cameras in the Art line of lenses for mirrorless cameras, the 105mm F2.8 DG DN MACRO | Art packs the highest performance level expected of a mid-telephoto macro lens into its body, from its superb optical performance to excellent build quality.

Beyond being a high-spec macro lens that excels in a wide range of settings, the SIGMA 105mm F2.8 DG DN MACRO | Art is ideal for macro shooting or portraits. It can also allow photographers to rediscover a new way of looking at or enjoying things such as unexpected beauty or something precious in everyday life through its unique perspective to a macro lens. It provides performance that goes far beyond the expectation or imagination of a “classic mid-telephoto macro lens”.

The latest optical design of the 105mm F2.8 DG DN MACRO | Art ensures exceptional sharpness at all shooting distances from extreme close-up, which is crucial in macro shooting, all the way up to infinity. Its aberration correction places a particular focus on longitudinal chromatic aberration, which cannot be handled by the in-camera aberration correction. The superior optical design produces clear images with both delicate rendering and free of color bleeding.

Bokeh was one of the focuses in the 105mm F2.8 DG DN MACRO | Art design, which figures largely in mid-telephoto shooting. The ample volume of peripheral light helps create beautiful bokeh circles, while the natural bokeh effect in the background and foreground gives more flexibility to photographic expressions. Furthermore, when equipped with the TC-1411 (1.4x) or TC-2011 (2.0x), SIGMA’s latest teleconverters’ latest models designed exclusively for the use with L-Mount lenses allow photographers to shoot macro at even higher macro magnifications while keeping the working distance.

The 105mm F2.8 DG DN MACRO | Art has achieved everything required of a mid-telephoto macro lens at the highest levels.

The SIGMA Art line lenses prioritize optical performance above all else in their design. This applies to the 105mm F2.8 DG DN MACRO | Art, which produces outstanding rendering performance from the center of the frame up to the edges. It excellently handles comatic aberration, which often happens at the edges. On the other hand, its ability to minimize ghosting and flare, which has been validated through rigorous testing from the early stages of its development, ensures that it performs well in backlit conditions.

On top of optimization for the latest functionalities, such as face/eye detection AF, which is something mirrorless camera systems do well, it incorporates a powerful Hyper-Sonic Motor (HSM) in its focus motor system high-precision, quiet AF operation.

All of these elements are brought to life using advanced production technology at the Aizu Factory, SIGMA’s only production site, giving the 105mm F2.8 DG DN MACRO | Art the highest levels of performance worthy of the SIGMA Art line.

On its body, the 105mm F2.8 DG DN MACRO | Art features a focus limiter setting which comes in handy during macro shooting and the AFL button* to which users may assign select functions. The aperture ring, which is designed to help users work intuitively, has a setting to turn ON or OFF the clicking sound that isn’t required by some users when shooting macro. It also comes with a switch for a ring lock system. Its enhanced functions allow users to customize their shooting operations in accordance with their shooting styles.

The lens also has a dust- and splash-proof structure which is built to handle all manner of shooting conditions. Meanwhile, the rings and switches have a build quality that is superb in terms of durability, as well as how they work and how they feel.

With levels of user-friendliness, adaptability to the environment, and smoothness of operation that are designed for professional uses, the 105mm F2.8 DG DN MACRO | Art pushes the boundaries for photographers and gives them wider creative possibilities.

Sigma 105mm Macro Features