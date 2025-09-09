Sigma Corporation of America, the US subsidiary of Sigma announced the Sigma AF Cine Line 28-45mm T2 FF, the first lens in the AF Cine Line and first Sigma Cine lens to feature autofocus capabilities.

With appearance and build quality that are representative of a premium cinema lens, the Sigma AF Cine Line 28-45mm T2 FF is based on the optical formula of the 28-45mm F1.8 DG DN | Art lens.

Weighing in at 960g (measurements are for L-Mount version), the 28-45mm T2 FF is only 60g heavier than the 28-45mm F1.8 DG DN | Art, and both lenses are the same length. The 28-45mm T2 FF is also compatible with 82mm front filters, as well as commercially available matte boxes with the addition of the optional clamp-on ring (sold separately).

The lens, as ProVideo Coalition reported, was first announced in August 2024, when Sigma confirmed it would show a prototype of the lens at IBC2024 as one of the highlights during its prtsence in Amsterdam.

The lens is designed to support full-frame camera sensors with completely redesigned electrical and mechanical parts to provide the focus and aperture drive features required for use with cinema cameras. In addition, the appearance and build quality are representative of a premium cinema lens, with exceptional dust- and splash-resistant performance for use in varied environments.

Similar to the 28-45mm F1.8 DG DN | Art, the autofocus of the 28-45mm T2 FF is driven by a High-response Linear Actuator (HLA) motor. For manual focus operation, this lens features a focus ring with a distance scale and fixed rotation range. It is compatible with DMF (Direct Manual Focus) and AF Assist on Sony E-mount, as well as the AF+MF function on L-Mount.

As the first AF-compatible Cine Lens series from Sigma, the Sigma AF Cine Line brings, the company says, innovation to the film production scene. Building on the optical system of Sigma’s Art lenses, the AF Cine Line offers exceptional rendering performance, along with high-precision autofocus with excellent tracking capability, combined with the ergonomics required for professional cinema production. This allows it to handle multiple shooting styles and on-set environments that were previously challenging with traditional still lenses or cine lenses.

The Sigma AF Cine 28-45mm T2 FF lens will be available in early November at authorized Sigma Cine Lens dealers in the US for Sony E-mount and L-Mount for a retail price of $3,399 USD.