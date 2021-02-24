Introduced as the world’s smallest F2.8 standard zoom for mirrorless systems, the SIGMA 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary, paired with the SIGMA fp, is a perfect combination for filmmakers.

SIGMA picked the images to promote its new SIGMA 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary lens with a purpose. The lens appears, in most images, attached to the SIGMA fp camera, a model that filmmakers will pick before photographers even glance at it. It’s clear the message the company wants to share: the 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary Lens, which is announced as the world’s smallest F2.8 standard zoom for mirrorless systems, makes a perfect pair with the SIGMA fp.

The SIGMA 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary and the SIGMA fp are, says the company, a perfect combination for filmmakers looking for a high-performance, lightweight, easy-to-handle camera system that works well with a gimbal and other accessories. It’s not difficult to believe it, once you look at the numbers: the 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary weighs in at 470g, and when attached to the SIGMA fp, the entire setup is 890g.

The supreme portability afforded by a camera system that weighs less than 1kg also gives photographers who decide to go the fp way a huge amount of freedom and flexibility to achieve their creative vision. But the story does not end there, as this ultra-compact fast-aperture standard zoom lens will also be available for Sony E-mount and L-mount cameras from SIGMA, Leica and Panasonic. The lens will be available in the US through authorized dealers on March 12, 2021 with an MSRP of $899.

Smaller and lighter

According to the company, the SIGMA 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary redefines the standard zoom for mirrorless cameras by combining outstanding optical performance, an F2.8 constant aperture, and a lightweight and compact body. The design of the 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary is based on the existing 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Art, but with a focal range starting at 28mm, making the lens body significantly smaller and lighter while maintaining superb optical performance.

In fact, it is the smallest and lightest standard zoom lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras with F2.8 brightness throughout the zoom range, according to the company, based on information available as of February 2021. Remaining true to the Contemporary line’s core concept of maintaining an optimal balance between optical performance and lens size, this new optic delivers professional quality results in a body small enough to take on a casual outing.

In addition to prioritizing portability, SIGMA’s optical engineers introduced a new combination of coatings and structural elements that make this standard zoom well-equipped for use in a wide range of shooting environments. Likewise, the latest production and manufacturing techniques were employed to ensure exceptionally high build quality.

Near-silent autofocus

The new lens features just one lightweight focusing element, which keeps the AF unit small. This, along with a quiet and fast stepping motor, makes for responsive and near-silent autofocus performance, a feature that both photographers and videographers will appreciate.

Building on state-of-the-art technology, the 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary has an advanced optical design that includes three aspherical, two FLD, and two SLD elements. Despite using fewer elements in total than the 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Art, the design results in a thorough correction of axial chromatic aberration and sagittal coma aberration, which cannot be corrected in-camera, allowing users to create images that are uniformly sharp from the center to the edges of the frame. Along with its anti-ghosting design, the use of Super Multi-Layer Coating and Nano Porous Coating means well-controlled flare for high-contrast results in backlit conditions. It also features a water and oil repellant coating on the front side of the lens.

With the addition of the new 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary, SIGMA now provides two optimal solutions of standard F2.8 zoom lens for mirrorless cameras ― the new 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary achieves remarkable portability and offers the same optical performance, as the existing 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Art which is for pro-use with the highest levels of performance throughout its focal range.