Sometimes less is more. For many situations, this may be the case with the Shure MV6.

Shure just launched its US$149 MV6 dynamic microphone. The MV6 costs US$130 less than the US$279 MV7+ from the same company and fortunately works directly with the Shure Motiv Mix software. (I covered that powerful Shure software in great detail a few months ago in Shure Motiv Mix software mixer recorder: Challenger to RØDE Connect?.) Ahead I’ll explain the main physical and practical differences, as well as compare it to the RØDE PodMic lineups’ two models.

The new US$149 MV6 is a lot like the MV7+ although without any XLR connection, in addition to having a cage to protect the capsule, something that does not exist in the (now discontinued) MV7 or MV7+, but does exist in the US$399 SM7B, although with a different appearance.

Let’s look at the pricing differences:

Shure MV7+ (XLR + USB-C) US$279

Shure MV6 (USB-C-only with heavy-duty desk stand included) US$149

and from RØDE:

PodMic USB (XLR + USB-C + very good windscreen) US$199 (See comments below.)

original PodMic (XLR only) US$99

NOTE: Add about US$20 for a proper windscreen to any of the above except the PodMic USB, since it already includes one.

For people who are unwilling to spend US$200 or more for a very good interface or mixer, the MV6 now seems more attractive than the PodMic USB, unless one of the unique features in the RØDE Connect software sways the person to prefer it over the Shure software, as covered in great detail in my:

Shure Motiv Mix software mixer recorder: Challenger to RØDE Connect?

Please visit and study that article to see whether those unique features are important to you or not.

Above, the top of the MV6, showing its mute button, which is also accessible via the Shure Motiv Mix software.

Above, the MV6 «naked» (without any windscreen), revealing the cage which protects the capsule.

