As we enter a second year of the pandemic, Serif becomes one of the first companies to extend its support to the creative community, renewing its offer: 90 days free trial of all apps.

Serif just announced that an extended free trial of Affinity apps and a 50% discount on purchases are being offered to support creatives affected by the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

On March 2020 Serif announced that the whole Affinity Suite for Mac or Windows could be used freely for three months, with a new 90-day downloadable trial. There was also a 50% discount, if you decide to buy the apps. April that same year the company expanded its support to the community, announcing its new initiative, 100 Days. 100 Commissions, one of three measures aimed at helping photographers, designers, artists and other creatives affected by the global pandemic.

Now, almost one year later, Serif, developer of Affinity Photo, Designer and Publisher is one of the first companies to announce it is extending its support to help mitigate the effects of Covid-19 on the creative industry. The company announced that anyone who wants to use Affinity Photo, Designer and Publisher on Mac or PC can do so free for 90 days with no obligation. The accompanying discount also extends to Affinity Photo and Designer on iPad.

90-day free trial returns

The extended free trial of Affinity apps and a 50% discount on purchases are, again, being offered to support creatives affected by the continuing Covid-19 pandemic. Ashley Hewson, Managing Director of Serif, says: “For almost a year, the Covid-19 pandemic has continued to severely impact people all over the world, not least in the creative community.

“Last year, to support that community, we made all our apps free for anyone to use for 90 days. We were humbled and overwhelmed by the response” he said, adding that “when that offer ended it appeared things were getting better and we all hoped that by now, the situation would have continued to improve. Sadly, it’s clear that the pandemic continues to have a serious impact. So, from today, we are again offering a 90-day free trial of the Mac and Windows versions of the whole Affinity suite, for anyone who wants to use it. Even if you used the trial last year, you can do it again.”

“The thoughts of all of us at Serif remain with everyone affected by this crisis. We wish you well” added Ashley Hewson.

To download the free 90-day trial of any of the apps from Serif, and for more details of the offer, go to https://affin.co/WeWantToHelp.