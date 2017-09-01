Two years after introducing its 200GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC card, Western Digital has doubled the capacity. Meet the 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I card.

Western Digital Corporation announced at IFA Berlin its 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I card, the world’s highest-capacity microSD card for use in mobile devices. Two years after introducing its record-breaking 200GB* SanDisk Ultra microSDXC card, Western Digital has doubled the capacity within the same tiny form factor. Keeping up with the demands of today’s mobile-centric lifestyle, the new SanDisk microSD card provides consumers with the freedom to capture, save and share photos, videos and apps, and enjoy offline content – all without worrying about storage limitations.

“Mobile devices have become the epicenter of our lives, and consumers are now accustomed to using their smartphones for anything from entertainment to business. We are collecting and sharing massive amounts of data on smartphones, drones, tablets, PCs, laptops and more. We anticipate that storage needs will only continue to grow as people continue to expect more sophisticated features on their devices and desire higher quality content,” Jeff Janukowicz, research vice president, IDC. “We estimate mobile device users worldwide will install over 150 billion applications alone this year, which require a ton of memory on all of our favorite devices.”

Western Digital achieved this capacity breakthrough by leveraging its proprietary memory technology and design and production processes that allow for more bits per die.

“We continue to push technology boundaries and transform the way consumers use their mobile devices,” said Sven Rathjen, vice president, product marketing, Western Digital. “By focusing on achieving new technology milestones, we enable consumers to keep up with their mobile-centric lifestyles with storage solutions they trust.”

Ideal for Android smartphone and tablet users, the world’s highest-capacity card can hold up to 40 hours of Full HD video and features superfast transfer speeds of up to 100MB/s to deliver premium performance. At this transfer speed, consumers can expect to move up to 1,200 photos per minute. Additionally, the 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSD card meets the A1 App Performance Class specification, which means that the card can load apps faster.

Through the updated SanDisk Memory Zone app, users will have even greater control over their mobile device’s memory storage. The app, available for free download from the Google Play store, is compatible with most Android-powered devices and allows users to easily locate, organize, transfer and back up data, including tagged content from Facebook and Instagram.

The 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I card features a ten-year limited warranty and will be available at SanDisk.com and other major retailers at a U.S. manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $249.99.

