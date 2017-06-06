The new compact and lightweight lens from Samyang, AF 35mm F2.8 FE, will be available globally from July, with a suggested retail price of $ 399.

Samyang, which in some markets takes the name Rokinon, expands its line of autofocus lenses with this new reference, a full frame wide-angle, luminous, compact and lightweight lens, which joins the existing AF models, AF 14mm F2.8 FE and AF 50mm F1.4 FE lenses.

When Samyang launched the AF 14/2.8 FE, in August 2016, as part of its Summer Blockbuster Series, the company said that with that lens it had “captured the essence of world leading image technology with their manual focus lenses and reinterpreted it into autofocus lenses.” The company added, then, that “photographers now can enjoy the prime manual lens image quality and autofocus lens. Samyang AF 14/2.8 FE is compatible with both phase detect and contrast detect sensors to operate fast and accurate focus detection.”

The AF 35mm F2.8 FE weighs just 85g and measures 3.3cm in length, without the hood and rear cap. Samyang claims that thanks to its “exceptional optical technology”, the lens “is packed with features for outstanding image quality”. Featuring seven elements in six groups, two aspherical lenses and one high refractive lens plus Ultra Multi Coating to minimise aberration and unnecessary light dispersion, the lens delivers high resolution from the centre to the corners of the image, continues Samyang.

This new lens is specifically designed to work in harmony with full frame mirrorless cameras in Sony E mount. For APS-C types for Sony Alpha 6000 and 5000 series users the lens is equivalent to approximately 52mm, which is one of the most popular focal lengths among photographers.

The pancake style of the lens follows a tendency expressed by the industry in recent years. Portability with mighty performance and a 35mm focal length makes this lens the best choice for daily photographers who want to capture every memory as a high quality image. The autofocus is, according to Samyang, “fast and accurate” and “is ideal for the capture of outdoor events such as hiking, sports events and landscape photography.”

