With transfer speeds of up to 1,050MB/s, the Samsung T7 portable SSD is now available for purchase in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacity options.

Announced last January at CES 2020, the Samsung T7 SSD is the second device of this type introduced by the company, the first being the Samsung T7 Touch, featuring the first built-in fingerprint scanner to an SSD on top of password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption. The Samsung T7 does not offer the same extra layer of security, but keeps data secure thanks to password protection with AES 256-bit hardware encryption. In fact, it shares many of its specifications with the Samsung T7 Touch model.

The business card-sized Samsung T7 can be slipped into any pocket and holds up to two terabytes of 4K/8K video footage, photographs, animations, video games, and music files. It is the perfect everyday storage companion for those looking to save save video and photo content from a variety of USB-compatible devices. The Samsung T7 lessens frustration with device compatibility, saves time with quick data transfers, and gives users peace of mind that important files are safe.

Speed to improve workflows

For consumers who have electronics with different operating systems and ports, compatibility remains at the core of Samsung’s T7. To ensure reliable connectivity with any compatible device, the drive comes with a USB Type-C-to-C cable and a USB Type-C-to-A cable, and is compatible with Windows, Mac and Android operating systems.

Working across a range of devices including PCs, tablets, smartphones, or consoles via USB connection, data is moved back and forth among devices with transfer speeds of up to 1,050MB/s, a significant speed upgrade over previous storage solutions. In fact, the Portable T7 SSD can transfer a 10GB 4K UHD video in just 8.06 seconds and 200 10MB pictures in just 2.11 seconds.

With a read speed of 1,050MB/s and a write speed of 1,000MB/s, it is approximately twice as fast as its predecessor, the T5, and up to 9.5 times faster than external hard disk drives. Moreover, the device can reach its maximum speed when used with the NVMe interface. With these speeds, Samsung T7 can help improve daily workflow and save valuable time for digital creative professionals.

More reliable and quicker than HDD

During a time when many people are spending more hours at home, it is a great idea to digitally spring clean and back up any valuable data onto a portable SSD, which is more reliable and quicker than a hard disk drive. Families can save old vacation photos, content creators can save videos they have already posted to YouTube, and professionals can ensure they have copies of important work projects.

The Samsung T7 SSD features advanced heat control so you don’t need to worry about overheating when using it for long periods of time. It’s advanced thermal solution uses ePCM technology and Dynamic Thermal Guard to withstand and control heat, so the Portable SSD stays at an optimal temperature even at fast speeds.

Available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB

Built strong and secure, the Portable SSD T7 has no moving parts, unlike HDDs, so it is more resistant to shock. Plus, its solid aluminum unibody construction adds further protection, keeping your data safe from falls of up to 6 ft, according to Samsung’s own testing. The T7 is confidently backed by a 3-year limited warranty, says the company.

As the Samsung SSD T7 Touch, the Samsung T7 Portable SSD is now available for purchase in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacity options, making it suitable for a wide range of use cases. The drive comes in Metallic Red, Indigo Blue, and Titan Grey finishes to match anyone’s style whether at home or on-the-go.