The new Samsung memory cards are not what you’ll choose for regular assignments, but if you need a large capacity card able to withstand harsh environments, the new Pro Endurance reference may be something to explore. Besides, they show how the technology is evolving.

Built for intensive video monitoring applications, the Samsung PRO Endurance microSDHC and microSDXC cards are primarily designed for consumers and B2B channel customers who use intensive video monitoring applications such as surveillance and security cameras, body cameras and dash cams. Samsung says the Pro Endurance makes continuous video monitoring fast and stable. The cards deliver read speeds of up to 100 MB/s and provides FHD recording and 4K support via write speeds of up to 30 MB/s. This is less than the 64GB Samsung Pro Plus, which offers up to 100MB/s read and 90MB/s write speed, and is Samsung’s highest performance card for 4K UHD video and broad compatibility under the toughest environments, but if you need double the capacity, the new Endurance reference may interest you. The cards come with a full-size SD adapter.

“Consumers want to feel assured with their video surveillance solutions, and the need for longer-lasting, higher performing memory cards that can withstand extreme conditions and capture critical moments is at an all-time high,” said Un-Soo Kim, senior vice president of Brand Product Marketing, Memory Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung is proud to again advance what is possible in memory card technology with the introduction of the PRO Endurance, which offers security-minded consumers the industry’s highest levels of endurance and optimized read/write speeds for immediate access to critical surveillance content.”

The Samsung PRO Endurance offers 25 times higher endurance than previous Samsung speed-focused cards. It also comes with an industry-leading limited warranty up to five years(on the 128GB model), and sets a new standard for capacity with its 128GB of storage. The cards are built to withstand harsh environments and feature Samsung’s 4-Proof protection, making it water, temperature, magnetic and x-ray-proof. In times of emergencies, accidents or crisis, the PRO Endurance is the reliable solution to capture the crucial moments without the risk of compromised or lost data.

The PRO Endurance memory cards are now available for purchase with manufacturer’s suggested retail prices starting at $89.99 for 128GB, $44.99 for 64GB and $24.99 for 32GB.