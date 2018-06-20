News

Rotolight Neo 2 Explorer: a “shoot anywhere” lighting kit

The Brits are back with the NEO 2 Explorer Kit, a portable, powerful and lightweight kit that includes light stands, colour FX filters and power supplies in a resistant soft case.

Jose Antunes June 20, 2018

Designed as a three-light kit for photographers and filmmakers on the go the Rotolight NEO 2 Explorer Kit is not only a save in weight, it offers a High speed Sync flash and LED lighting in a portable solution.

Rotolight, the award-winning British LED lighting manufacturer, recently announced its new solution for photographers and filmmakers on the go. The classic three-light setup gets a new face, with the Rotolight NEO 2 Explorer Kit weighing a mere 6.8kg and designed to address customer requests for a compact solution that can be used in a variety of situations.

The new kit, based on the NEO 2 introduced last year, represents a 50% weight saving over the existing three-light light hard case, and is one of the lightest weight kits ever designed. Provided in a bespoke soft case made from high-quality, water resistant material with a luxury padded strap for added comfort, the kit also includes light stands, colour FX filters and power supplies.

The kit is not only presented as one of the lightest ever designed, it also features an an industry-first, as the NEO 2 offers all-in-one High Speed Sync (HSS) flash and continuous on-camera LED lighting innovation. Rotolight says that unlike traditional on-camera flash, NEO 2 has no recycle time, which ensures users never miss a shot, making it the perfect light choice for today’s modern high-frame-rate-capable cameras.

Rotolight Neo 2 Explorer: a “shoot anywhere” lighting kit

“The NEO 2 has revolutionised how people use light,” says Jason Lanier, Rotolight Master of Light. “It can be used as both a modelling light and flash, and has eliminated the need for an external flash. If you have those moments that you just cannot afford to miss, this is an incredible light for you. You’ll never miss a shot.”

Ideal for photographers and filmmakers who work on location, NEO 2 provides the ‘shoot what you see’ benefits of continuous light, and the flexibility of HSS flash (1/8000th sec.) with 500% flash output, whenever users need more power or to freeze action. HSS also enables users to shoot with wider apertures to create beautiful separation between subject and backgrounds.

“The light is perfect for use on cameras like the Sony A6500 that work at 11 frames per second,” explains Lanier. “It fires every single time and there is genuinely no recycle time, no light loss, no power loss. That is just a game-changer, there is no other light in the world that can do that.”

The optional compatible Elinchrom HSS Transmitter for Rotolight, offers rock-solid reliability, allowing users to adjust power, colour temperature and trigger the HSS flash function on all three lights at once from up to 200m away.

Since its launch, NEO 2 has been recognised for its innovation with several major awards including the Digital Camera World Best on Test and Gold Award; Photography News Innovation Award; Practical Photography’s Best Lighting Award; and Testbench Recommended award by Amateur Photographer.

Rotolight Neo 2 Explorer: a “shoot anywhere” lighting kit

“Building on the versatility of the NEO 2, the new Explorer Kit provides our users even more flexibility by enabling them to shoot anywhere, while still having the power and performance they need” says Rod Aaron Gammons, Managing Director of Rotolight.

Packed with innovative features for video users, NEO 2 is also ideal for interviews and filmmaking. It includes an updated suite of CineSFX effects, Rotolight’s award-winning feature set for filmmakers (fire, lightning, TV, gunshot, paparazzi and others), as well as Designer FadeTM mode for custom in-camera fade FX.

“Lightweight, portable and amazing battery life, with everything you need in just one case. Even on a large film set lit with big studio fixtures, I always have my own set of three NEO 2’s standing by and ready to bring in for that extra kick or fill, or on a small set up, they provide enough punch on their own.” says Stefan Lange, VFX cinematographer (Mission: Impossible, Tomb Raider, James Bond ‘Skyfall’).

The Rotolight NEO 2 Explorer Kit is available now for $1399.99.


Tags:

Five Sigma Art prime lenses available for Sony E-mount

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

