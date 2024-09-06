RØDE of Australia has just announced the debut of an all-new competition for creatives – the RØDE Creator of the Year Awards. Carrying on the legacy of My RØDE Reel and My RØDE Cast, the RØDECreator of the Year Awards celebrate the next generation of content creators, sharing their work with the world and giving them the chance to win a share in US$250,000 cash and over US$100,000 in prizes.

What are the RØDE Creator of the Year Awards?

«Celebrating creators is part of our DNA»

says RØDE CEO, Damien Wilson.

«For years, the My RØDEReel competition shone light on the incredible work of filmmakers and was, in fact, the world’s largest short film competition. We did the same for podcasters with the My RØDE Cast competition, giving them a global platform to share their work. Now, with the RØDE Creator of the Year Awards, RØDE and its partners are celebrating a new generation of creators – giving back to a community that inspires the world.»

The RØDE Creator of the Year Awards recognizes a diverse range of creators across YouTube,Instagram and TikTok – anyone using a RØDE product with a channel or account on one of these platforms is eligible to enter. The awards span across 22 content categories:

Adventure and Outdoors

ASMR

Beauty

Comedy

DIY and Hobbies

Entertainment Review

Fashion

Food and Cooking

Gaming

Gear and Tech Reviews

Gym and Fitness

Health and Wellness

Home and Studio Tours

How-to and Tutorial

Interview

Journalism

Music Production and Performance

Science

Short Film and Documentary

Sports

Travel and Lifestyle

Video Podcasts

What awards and prizes are being offered?

Alongside the major Creator of the Year Award, there’s also an Emerging Creator of the Year Award to highlight the efforts of up-and-coming content creators – specifically, those that have started their channel in the last year. Each of the 22 content categories will have two awards – one judged by RØDE and the other voted for by the community. Even the voters get a chance to win, with 10 RØDE prize packs up for grabs.

Creator of the Year Award — US$20,000 in cash and over US$30,000 in prizes

Emerging Creator of the Year Award – US$10,000 in cash and over US$30,000 in prizes.

Category Awards – US$5,000 in cash and a partner prize pack.

People’s Choice Awards – US$5,000 in cash and a partner prize pack.

Voter Prizes – RØDE prize pack

Partner prize packs include products from some of the world’s leading creator tech brands, including Artlist, Atomos, Brevite, Espresso Displays, Forecast Consoles, FUJIFILM, Lumecube, Nanlite, OBSBOTand SanDisk – plus loads of RØDE gear.

How to Enter?

To enter the competition, creators can simply visit creatorawards.rode.com, click “Enter Now” and complete the registration and submission form before October 1.

Creators will need to select a category that best describes the content they produce, provide 1-3 links to the content that best represents their channel or account, and tell us which RØDE product they use to create their content.

If a creator is successfully shortlisted for their chosen category, community voting will run fromOctober 15 until October 31 in order to select the People’s Choice Award for each category.

For more information on the RØDE Creator of the Year Awards, please visit creatorawards.rode.com/faqs and for the complete terms and conditions, please visit creatorawards.rode.com/terms.